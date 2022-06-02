Log in
ANNEXON, INC.

Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/01 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.980 USD   -5.10%
06:31aAnnexon Biosciences to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference
GL
06:30aAnnexon Biosciences to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference
AQ
06/01Annexon Biosciences to Present Data Highlighting Novel Approach to Treating Complement-Driven Diseases at Upcoming Medical Meetings
GL
Annexon Biosciences to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

06/02/2022 | 06:31am EDT
BRISBANE, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic disorders, today announced that Douglas Love, Esq., president and chief executive officer, will present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET in New York City.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section on the Investors page at www.annexonbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Annexon
Annexon (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to bring game-changing medicines to patients with classical complement-mediated diseases of the body, brain and eye. The classical complement cascade is a seminal pathway within the immune system that anchors and drives a host of autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases. Annexon is advancing a new class of complement medicines targeting the early classical cascade and all downstream pathway components that contribute to disease, while selectively preserving the beneficial immune functions of other complement pathways. Annexon is rigorously developing a pipeline of diversified product candidates across multiple mid- to late- stage clinical trials, with clinical data anticipated throughout 2022 and 2023. For more information, visit www.annexonbio.com.

Contact:

Chelcie Lister
THRUST Strategic Communications
chelcie@thrustsc.com


