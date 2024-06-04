Topline Results from Phase 3 Study of ANX005 in Guillain-Barré Syndrome
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains "forward‐looking" statements about Annexon, Inc. and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our clinical and preclinical programs, timing and commencement of future nonclinical studies and clinical trials and research and development programs, timing of clinical results, anticipated timing of submission of a Biologics Licensing Application, strategic plans for our business and product candidates, including additional indications which we may pursue, our financial position, runway and anticipated milestones, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "due," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our history of net operating losses; our ability to obtain necessary capital to fund our clinical programs; the early stages of clinical development of our product candidates; the effects of COVID-19 or other public health crises on our clinical programs and business operations; our ability to obtain regulatory approval of and successfully commercialize our product candidates; any undesirable side effects or other properties of our product candidates; our reliance on third-party suppliers and manufacturers; the outcomes of any future collaboration agreements; and our ability to adequately maintain intellectual property rights for our product candidates. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the section titled "Risk Factors" contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 13, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This presentation concerns drug candidates that are under clinical investigation, and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These are currently limited by federal law to investigational use, and no representation is made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.
This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates or statistical data. Neither we nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation.
Pursuing an Intentional and Rigorous Approach to Tackling an Array of Classical Complement-Mediated Diseases
Poised for a transformational 2024 and beyond
Stopping the Start of
Broad Therapeutic Potential
Significant Near Term
Classical Pathway
of Late-Stage Clinical
Value Creating Catalysts
Neuroinflammation
Platform
ON A PATH TO HELPING PATIENTS GET THEIR LIVES BACK
Well-supported MOA demonstrated differentiated functional outcomes across GBS, GA, HD and ALS
Suite of fit-for-purpose drug
candidates for diseases of the body,
brain and eye
- GBS pivotal Ph3 data readout (Q2) GA pivotal Ph3 initiation (mid-yr)
Oral program POC data readout (2H)
GBS: Guillain-Barré Syndrome; HD: Huntington's Disease; ALS: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
ANX005 Achieved a Breakthrough Phase 3 Win for GBS Patients Worldwide
A single infusion demonstrated consistent benefit across multiple endpoints meaningful to patients
Met Primary Endpoint
Expedited Recovery
Durable Treatment Effect
Generally Well Tolerated
P=0.0058
Patients Got Better Sooner
2.4-fold higher likelihood of
Early, robust & clinically
Maintained improvement over
Safety data was similar to
being in a better state of health
meaningful benefit on multiple
placebo at all timepoints across
on GBS-DS at Week 8
outcome measures @ Week 8
multiple measures
placebo
- FDA-agreedprimary endpoint
- Consistent, significant results from multiple pre-specified analyses
- Larger effect in sub-group with western baseline characteristics
- Able to walk earlier vs placebo
- Able to run earlier vs placebo
- Less nerve damage vs placebo
✓
Less time on ventilation
✓ No new safety signals
✓
Less overall disability
✓
No increased infection rate
✓
No difference in all-cause
mortality
Topline Results Subject to Change
GBS: Neurological Emergency with Long-Term Disability; Requires an Immediately Targeted and Effective Intervention
POST-INFECTIOUS
• Following infection, complement-activating
autoantibodies attack nerves leading to
COMPLEMENT-
nerve damage & acute paralysis
MEDIATED DISEASE
• Can happen to anyone, anytime, anywhere
HIGH UNMET
• 22,000 patients hospitalized in US & Europe
every year
MEDICAL NEED
• IVIg not FDA approved, unknown MOA,
requires 5-day treatment
• Notwithstanding IVIg treatment, GBS results in:
SIGNIFICANT
• Severe weakness and paralysis
• Mechanical ventilation in 25% of patients
MORBIDITY
• Extensive nerve damage causing uncertain
and incomplete recovery
Weaned from mechanical ventilation
MOA: mechanism of action
1) van Doorn, 2013; Willison et al., 2016 2(van den Berg et al., 2014) 3 Walgaard et al (2021) Lancet Neurology 20(4):275, 4AAN Guidelines "Immunotherapy for GBS", 4Hund EF et al (1993) Crit Care Med 21:433,
454Fletcher D, et al. (2000) Neurology 27;54(12), 46, 5Van den Berg B, et al (2014) Nat Rev Neurol Aug;10(8), 6Stephan et al (2012) Neuroscience 35:369, 7Lansita et al (2017) Int. J. Toxicol. 36:449
Well Designed & Executed Pivotal Trial Showed Clear Results
ANX005 for GBS Granted FDA Fast Track and FDA / EMA Orphan Drug Designation
TWO DOSES SELECTED TO DETERMINE
MOST EFFECTIVE DURATION OF INHIBITION
STUDY DESIGN
- Baseline GBS-DS score 3-5
- GBS diagnosed <10 days from onset of weakness
- Patients stratified for baseline prognostic factors: muscle strength and time from onset of weakness
- Conducted in Bangladesh and Philippines given high prevalence of GBS of all types, scientific leadership in GBS, and limited access to IVIg
KEY ENDPOINTS
- Primary Outcome Measure: GBS-DS1 at week 8: well-acceptedregulatory endpoint assessing functional status
- Secondary Endpoints: Muscle strength (MRC sumscore), Motor Disability (ONLS), Duration of Ventilation, and others
1Analyzed using a proportional odds model, a common statistical analysis method (van Leeuwen, et al., 2019, doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0211404)
6
Topline Results Subject to Change
Baseline Characteristics Generally Well Balanced Across Treatment Groups
Stratified by Key Prognostic Factors: MRC Sumscore and Time Since Onset of Weakness
Baseline Characteristic
Placebo
ANX005 30mg/kg
ANX005 75mg/kg
(N=81)
(N=79)
(N=81)
Age at Screening (years); mean (SD)
34.2 (12.59)
36.9 (14.88)
37.9 (15.29)
Sex, n (%) Male
57
(70.4)
51 (64.6)
51 (63.0)
Baseline GBS-DS Score, n (%)
7
(8.6)
12 (15.2)
10 (12.3)
3 Able to walk 10 meters across open space with help
4 Bedridden or chair bound
64
(79.0)
56 (70.9)
60 (74.1)
5 Requiring assisted ventilation for at least part of the day
10
(12.3)
11 (13.9)
11 (13.6)
Baseline MRC Sumscore (range 0-60), n (%)
42
(51.9)
41 (51.9)
44 (54.3)
21-60 Mild/moderate loss of muscle strength
0 - 20 Severe loss of muscle strength
38
(46.9)
38 (48.1)
37 (45.7)
Time since of onset of weakness to randomization
6.4 (1.7)
6.3 (1.9)
6.5 (2.0)
Days, mean (SD)
Time since of onset of weakness to treatment
Days, mean (SD)
6.5 (1.7)
6.3 (1.9)
6.6 (2.0)
Electrophysiology by Hadden criteria, n (%)
18
(22.2)
16 (20.3)
16 (19.8)
Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (AIDP)
Acute Motor Axonal Neuropathy (AMAN)
49
(60.5)
50 (63.3)
50 (61.7)
Other
14
(17.3)
13 (16.5)
15 (18.5)
Topline Results Subject to Change
ANX005 30 mg/kg Treated Patients Had Significant, Rapid and Sustained Improvement Across Multiple GBS Measures
Achieved Goal of Helping Patients GET BETTER SOONER
- Rapid & Complete Inhibition of classical complement cascade
C1q
Statistically Significant1
Early Reduction in NfL
NfL
Statistically Significant
Vent wk 26
Higher Odds of Being
Better at Week 8
(Primary Endpoint)
GBS-DS
Statistically Significant1
Early & Sustained
Improvement in
Muscle Strength
MRC Sumscore
Statistically Significant1
Less Time on Ventilator
over entire study
period
Ventilation
1nominal p-value
Topline Results Subject to Change
Overview of Primary Endpoint: GBS-DS at Week 8
FDA accepted endpoint with alignment on statistical methodology
GBS-DS SCALE COLLAPSED INTO 3 CATEGORIES
Enhances Clinical Interpretability
Approach: Collapse 7-grade scale to a 3-grade scale (trichotomy)
- 0-1: Good State of Health
- 2-3: Disabled
- 4-6: Severely Disabled/Death
Rationale:
- Enhances clinical interpretability by focusing on a subject's actual health status at week 8 after receiving ANX005 or placebo
- Evaluates patients across all health states
- Most efficient statistical analysis approach
GBS-DS SCALE FOR PIVOTAL PHASE 3
GBS-DS3-point scale (trichotomy)
1
2
3
Good State
Disabled
Severely
of Health
Disabled/Death
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
ANX005 Shift to Better Health
GBS Ph3 Study Population
GBS-DS Scores of 3-5 at Baseline
Topline Results Subject to Change
ANX005 30 mg/kg Showed Highly Significant and Clinically Meaningful Treatment Effect on GBS-DS at Week 8 (Primary Endpoint)
2.41-fold higher likelihood of being in a better state of health relative to placebo
Grotta Bar of GBS-DS at Week 8
ANX005 30mg/kg
N=78
OR 2.41, p=0.0058
Placebo
N=81
Topline Results Subject to Change
