Topline Results from Phase 3 Study of ANX005 in Guillain-Barré Syndrome

1

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward‐looking" statements about Annexon, Inc. and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our clinical and preclinical programs, timing and commencement of future nonclinical studies and clinical trials and research and development programs, timing of clinical results, anticipated timing of submission of a Biologics Licensing Application, strategic plans for our business and product candidates, including additional indications which we may pursue, our financial position, runway and anticipated milestones, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "due," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our history of net operating losses; our ability to obtain necessary capital to fund our clinical programs; the early stages of clinical development of our product candidates; the effects of COVID-19 or other public health crises on our clinical programs and business operations; our ability to obtain regulatory approval of and successfully commercialize our product candidates; any undesirable side effects or other properties of our product candidates; our reliance on third-party suppliers and manufacturers; the outcomes of any future collaboration agreements; and our ability to adequately maintain intellectual property rights for our product candidates. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the section titled "Risk Factors" contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 13, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation concerns drug candidates that are under clinical investigation, and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These are currently limited by federal law to investigational use, and no representation is made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates or statistical data. Neither we nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation.

2

Pursuing an Intentional and Rigorous Approach to Tackling an Array of Classical Complement-Mediated Diseases

Poised for a transformational 2024 and beyond

Stopping the Start of

Broad Therapeutic Potential

Significant Near Term

Classical Pathway

of Late-Stage Clinical

Value Creating Catalysts

Neuroinflammation

Platform

ON A PATH TO HELPING PATIENTS GET THEIR LIVES BACK

Well-supported MOA demonstrated differentiated functional outcomes across GBS, GA, HD and ALS

Suite of fit-for-purpose drug

candidates for diseases of the body,

brain and eye

  • GBS pivotal Ph3 data readout (Q2) GA pivotal Ph3 initiation (mid-yr)

Oral program POC data readout (2H)

GBS: Guillain-Barré Syndrome; HD: Huntington's Disease; ALS: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

3

ANX005 Achieved a Breakthrough Phase 3 Win for GBS Patients Worldwide

A single infusion demonstrated consistent benefit across multiple endpoints meaningful to patients

Met Primary Endpoint

Expedited Recovery

Durable Treatment Effect

Generally Well Tolerated

P=0.0058

Patients Got Better Sooner

2.4-fold higher likelihood of

Early, robust & clinically

Maintained improvement over

Safety data was similar to

being in a better state of health

meaningful benefit on multiple

placebo at all timepoints across

on GBS-DS at Week 8

outcome measures @ Week 8

multiple measures

placebo

  • FDA-agreedprimary endpoint
  • Consistent, significant results from multiple pre-specified analyses
  • Larger effect in sub-group with western baseline characteristics
  • Able to walk earlier vs placebo
  • Able to run earlier vs placebo
  • Less nerve damage vs placebo

Less time on ventilation

No new safety signals

Less overall disability

No increased infection rate

No difference in all-cause

mortality

4

Topline Results Subject to Change

GBS: Neurological Emergency with Long-Term Disability; Requires an Immediately Targeted and Effective Intervention

POST-INFECTIOUS

Following infection, complement-activating

autoantibodies attack nerves leading to

COMPLEMENT-

nerve damage & acute paralysis

MEDIATED DISEASE

Can happen to anyone, anytime, anywhere

HIGH UNMET

22,000 patients hospitalized in US & Europe

every year

MEDICAL NEED

IVIg not FDA approved, unknown MOA,

requires 5-day treatment

Notwithstanding IVIg treatment, GBS results in:

SIGNIFICANT

Severe weakness and paralysis

Mechanical ventilation in 25% of patients

MORBIDITY

Extensive nerve damage causing uncertain

and incomplete recovery

Weaned from mechanical ventilation

MOA: mechanism of action

5

1) van Doorn, 2013; Willison et al., 2016 2(van den Berg et al., 2014) 3 Walgaard et al (2021) Lancet Neurology 20(4):275, 4AAN Guidelines "Immunotherapy for GBS", 4Hund EF et al (1993) Crit Care Med 21:433,

454Fletcher D, et al. (2000) Neurology 27;54(12), 46, 5Van den Berg B, et al (2014) Nat Rev Neurol Aug;10(8), 6Stephan et al (2012) Neuroscience 35:369, 7Lansita et al (2017) Int. J. Toxicol. 36:449

Well Designed & Executed Pivotal Trial Showed Clear Results

ANX005 for GBS Granted FDA Fast Track and FDA / EMA Orphan Drug Designation

TWO DOSES SELECTED TO DETERMINE

MOST EFFECTIVE DURATION OF INHIBITION

STUDY DESIGN

  • Baseline GBS-DS score 3-5
  • GBS diagnosed <10 days from onset of weakness
  • Patients stratified for baseline prognostic factors: muscle strength and time from onset of weakness
  • Conducted in Bangladesh and Philippines given high prevalence of GBS of all types, scientific leadership in GBS, and limited access to IVIg

KEY ENDPOINTS

  • Primary Outcome Measure: GBS-DS1 at week 8: well-acceptedregulatory endpoint assessing functional status
  • Secondary Endpoints: Muscle strength (MRC sumscore), Motor Disability (ONLS), Duration of Ventilation, and others

1Analyzed using a proportional odds model, a common statistical analysis method (van Leeuwen, et al., 2019, doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0211404)

6

Topline Results Subject to Change

Baseline Characteristics Generally Well Balanced Across Treatment Groups

Stratified by Key Prognostic Factors: MRC Sumscore and Time Since Onset of Weakness

Baseline Characteristic

Placebo

ANX005 30mg/kg

ANX005 75mg/kg

(N=81)

(N=79)

(N=81)

Age at Screening (years); mean (SD)

34.2 (12.59)

36.9 (14.88)

37.9 (15.29)

Sex, n (%) Male

57

(70.4)

51 (64.6)

51 (63.0)

Baseline GBS-DS Score, n (%)

7

(8.6)

12 (15.2)

10 (12.3)

3 Able to walk 10 meters across open space with help

4 Bedridden or chair bound

64

(79.0)

56 (70.9)

60 (74.1)

5 Requiring assisted ventilation for at least part of the day

10

(12.3)

11 (13.9)

11 (13.6)

Baseline MRC Sumscore (range 0-60), n (%)

42

(51.9)

41 (51.9)

44 (54.3)

21-60 Mild/moderate loss of muscle strength

0 - 20 Severe loss of muscle strength

38

(46.9)

38 (48.1)

37 (45.7)

Time since of onset of weakness to randomization

6.4 (1.7)

6.3 (1.9)

6.5 (2.0)

Days, mean (SD)

Time since of onset of weakness to treatment

Days, mean (SD)

6.5 (1.7)

6.3 (1.9)

6.6 (2.0)

Electrophysiology by Hadden criteria, n (%)

18

(22.2)

16 (20.3)

16 (19.8)

Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (AIDP)

Acute Motor Axonal Neuropathy (AMAN)

49

(60.5)

50 (63.3)

50 (61.7)

Other

14

(17.3)

13 (16.5)

15 (18.5)

7

Topline Results Subject to Change

ANX005 30 mg/kg Treated Patients Had Significant, Rapid and Sustained Improvement Across Multiple GBS Measures

Achieved Goal of Helping Patients GET BETTER SOONER

  • Rapid & Complete Inhibition of classical complement cascade

C1q

Statistically Significant1

Early Reduction in NfL

NfL

Statistically Significant

Vent wk 26

Higher Odds of Being

Better at Week 8

(Primary Endpoint)

GBS-DS

Statistically Significant1

Early & Sustained

Improvement in

Muscle Strength

MRC Sumscore

Statistically Significant1

Less Time on Ventilator

over entire study

period

Ventilation

1nominal p-value

8

Topline Results Subject to Change

Overview of Primary Endpoint: GBS-DS at Week 8

FDA accepted endpoint with alignment on statistical methodology

GBS-DS SCALE COLLAPSED INTO 3 CATEGORIES

Enhances Clinical Interpretability

Approach: Collapse 7-grade scale to a 3-grade scale (trichotomy)

  • 0-1: Good State of Health
  • 2-3: Disabled
  • 4-6: Severely Disabled/Death

Rationale:

  • Enhances clinical interpretability by focusing on a subject's actual health status at week 8 after receiving ANX005 or placebo
  • Evaluates patients across all health states
  • Most efficient statistical analysis approach

GBS-DS SCALE FOR PIVOTAL PHASE 3

GBS-DS3-point scale (trichotomy)

1

2

3

Good State

Disabled

Severely

of Health

Disabled/Death

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

ANX005 Shift to Better Health

GBS Ph3 Study Population

GBS-DS Scores of 3-5 at Baseline

9

Topline Results Subject to Change

ANX005 30 mg/kg Showed Highly Significant and Clinically Meaningful Treatment Effect on GBS-DS at Week 8 (Primary Endpoint)

2.41-fold higher likelihood of being in a better state of health relative to placebo

Grotta Bar of GBS-DS at Week 8

ANX005 30mg/kg

N=78

OR 2.41, p=0.0058

Placebo

N=81

10

Topline Results Subject to Change

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Annexon Inc. published this content on 04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2024 12:37:05 UTC.