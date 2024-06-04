Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward‐looking" statements about Annexon, Inc. and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our clinical and preclinical programs, timing and commencement of future nonclinical studies and clinical trials and research and development programs, timing of clinical results, anticipated timing of submission of a Biologics Licensing Application, strategic plans for our business and product candidates, including additional indications which we may pursue, our financial position, runway and anticipated milestones, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "due," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our history of net operating losses; our ability to obtain necessary capital to fund our clinical programs; the early stages of clinical development of our product candidates; the effects of COVID-19 or other public health crises on our clinical programs and business operations; our ability to obtain regulatory approval of and successfully commercialize our product candidates; any undesirable side effects or other properties of our product candidates; our reliance on third-party suppliers and manufacturers; the outcomes of any future collaboration agreements; and our ability to adequately maintain intellectual property rights for our product candidates. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the section titled "Risk Factors" contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 13, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation concerns drug candidates that are under clinical investigation, and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These are currently limited by federal law to investigational use, and no representation is made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates or statistical data. Neither we nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation.