Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Annexon, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANNX   US03589W1027

ANNEXON, INC.

(ANNX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58 2022-11-17 pm EST
5.690 USD   -1.39%
04:01pAnnexon Reports Inducement Grant to New Employee Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
11/07Annexon Files Shelf for Secondary Offering of Up to 42.1 Million Common Shares
MT
11/03ANNEXON, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annexon Reports Inducement Grant to New Employee Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

11/17/2022 | 04:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic disorders, today announced that it has granted an equity inducement award to a new non-executive employee under the terms of the 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan. The equity award was approved on November 16, 2022, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The new non-executive employee received an option to purchase 5,000 shares of Annexon common stock. The option carries a ten-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $5.77, which was the closing price of Annexon’s common stock on November 16, 2022, the date of grant, and vests over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying the option vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s employment start date, and an additional 1/48th of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

About Annexon

Annexon (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to bring game-changing medicines to patients with classical complement-mediated diseases of the body, brain and eye. The classical complement cascade is a seminal pathway within the immune system that anchors and drives a host of autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases. Annexon is advancing a new class of complement medicines targeting the early classical cascade and all downstream pathway components that contribute to disease, while selectively preserving the beneficial immune functions of other complement pathways. Annexon is rigorously developing a pipeline of diversified product candidates across multiple mid- to late-stage clinical trials, with clinical readouts anticipated throughout 2023 and beyond.

Investor Contact:

Chelcie Lister
THRUST Strategic Communications
chelcie@thrustsc.com


All news about ANNEXON, INC.
04:01pAnnexon Reports Inducement Grant to New Employee Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
11/07Annexon Files Shelf for Secondary Offering of Up to 42.1 Million Common Shares
MT
11/03ANNEXON, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
11/03Annexon, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
11/03Annexon Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Plans to Provide Updates on Co..
GL
11/03Annexon Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Plans to Provide Updates on Co..
GL
10/18Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
09/16Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
09/16Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
09/16Jefferies Starts Annexon at Buy With $12 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANNEXON, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -145 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 275 M 275 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart ANNEXON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Annexon, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANNEXON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,77 $
Average target price 18,57 $
Spread / Average Target 222%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas Love President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer Lew Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas G. Wiggans Chairman
Ted Yednock Chief Innovation Officer
Larry Mattheakis Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANNEXON, INC.-49.78%275
CSL LIMITED-0.45%94 159
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-3.10%47 038
BIOGEN INC.25.05%43 202
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-41.60%29 148
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-24.55%21 500