    ANNX   US03589W1027

ANNEXON, INC.

(ANNX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-17 pm EST
6.880 USD   +0.58%
Annexon Reports Inducement Grant to New Employee Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
01/09Annexon appoints industry veteran dr. rick artis, as chief scientific officer to support the advancement and expansion of complement-focused portfolio
AQ
01/09Annexon, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Annexon Reports Inducement Grant to New Employee Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

01/17/2023 | 04:31pm EST
BRISBANE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic disorders, today announced that it has granted an equity inducement award to Dean “Rick” Artis, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, under the terms of the 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan. The equity award was approved on January 4, 2023, effective January 15, 2023, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Dr. Artis received an option to purchase 210,000 shares of Annexon common stock. The option carries a ten-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $6.84, which was the closing price of Annexon’s common stock on January 13, 2023, the trading date immediately preceding the grant date, and vests over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying the option vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s employment start date, and an additional 1/48th of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting dates.  

About Annexon

Annexon (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to bring game-changing medicines to patients with classical complement-mediated diseases of the body, brain and eye. The classical complement cascade is a seminal pathway within the immune system that anchors and drives a host of autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases. Annexon is advancing a new class of complement medicines targeting the early classical cascade and all downstream pathway components that contribute to disease, while selectively preserving the beneficial immune functions of other complement pathways. Annexon is rigorously developing a pipeline of diversified product candidates across multiple mid- to late-stage clinical trials, with clinical readouts anticipated throughout 2023 and beyond.

Investor Contact:

Chelcie Lister
THRUST Strategic Communications
chelcie@thrustsc.com

 


