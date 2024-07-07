Certain Common Stock of Annexon, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JUL-2024.

July 06, 2024

Certain Common Stock of Annexon, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JUL-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 31 days starting from 6-JUN-2024 to 7-JUL-2024.



Details:

The company and, it officers, directors and affiliates of our officers and directors have agreed that they will not (i) offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, lend, or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any shares of common stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for common stock (including, without limitation, common stock or such other securities which may be deemed to be beneficially owned by the undersigned in accordance with the rules and regulations of the SEC and securities which may be issued upon exercise of a stock option or warrant) (collectively, the ?Lock-up Securities?), (2) enter into any hedging, swap or other agreement or transaction that transfers, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of the Lock-up Securities, whether any such transaction described in clause (1) or (2) above is to be settled by delivery of common stock or such other securities, in cash or otherwise or (3) make any demand for or exercise any right with respect to the registration of any Lock-up Securities, or (4) publicly disclose the intention to undertake any of the foregoing (and, for the avoidance of doubt, the undersigned hereby waives any and all notice requirements and rights with respect to the registration of any securities pursuant to any agreement, instrument, understanding or otherwise, including any stockholders or registration rights agreement or similar agreement, to which the undersigned is a party or under which the undersigned is entitled to any right or benefit; provided, however, that such waiver shall apply only to the proposed public offering, in each case without the prior written consent of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Jefferies LLC for a period of 60 days, or 30 days for Mr. Satter and his affiliated entities, after the date of this prospectus.