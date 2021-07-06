Log in
    5AL   SG1J70891671

ANNICA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(5AL)
General Announcement::Change of Name of HT Energy (S) Sdn Bhd to H2 Energy Sdn Bhd

07/06/2021 | 06:34am EDT
ANNICA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 198304025N)

CHANGE OF NAME OF HT ENERGY (S) SDN. BHD. TO

H2 ENERGY SDN. BHD.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Annica Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to update shareholders that with effect from 5 July 2021, the name of the Company's subsidiary, HT Energy (S) Sdn. Bhd. has been changed to "H2 Energy Sdn. Bhd." ("H2 Energy").

H2 Energy was incorporated in Malaysia on 8 March 2017 with an issued and paid-up share capital of RM10,000.00, comprising 10,000 ordinary shares of RM1.00 each. The Company holds 4,900 ordinary shares representing 49% of the total issued and paid-up share capital of H2 Energy. H2 Energy's principal activities are to build, construct, assemble, install, commission and operate power module systems.

By Order of the Board

Sandra Liz Hon Ai Ling

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

6 July 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Stamford Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Bernard Lui.

Tel: 6389 0000 Email: bernard.lui@morganlewis.com

Disclaimer

Annica Holdings Limited published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 10:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 10,9 M 8,12 M 8,12 M
Net income 2020 -1,14 M -0,85 M -0,85 M
Net Debt 2020 0,62 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,7 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,78x
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,7%
Managers and Directors
Ai Ling Liz Hon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Seri Zulkefli bin Ahmad Makinudin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jun Ming Su Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Adnan bin Mansor Independent Non-Executive Director
In Chong Lim Non-Independent & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANNICA HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%12
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED50.21%46 634
HALLIBURTON COMPANY25.82%21 300
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY12.95%18 224
NOV INC.13.04%6 117
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED9.21%4 299