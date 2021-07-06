General Announcement::Change of Name of HT Energy (S) Sdn Bhd to H2 Energy Sdn Bhd

ANNICA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 198304025N)

CHANGE OF NAME OF HT ENERGY (S) SDN. BHD. TO

H2 ENERGY SDN. BHD.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Annica Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to update shareholders that with effect from 5 July 2021, the name of the Company's subsidiary, HT Energy (S) Sdn. Bhd. has been changed to "H2 Energy Sdn. Bhd." ("H2 Energy").

H2 Energy was incorporated in Malaysia on 8 March 2017 with an issued and paid-up share capital of RM10,000.00, comprising 10,000 ordinary shares of RM1.00 each. The Company holds 4,900 ordinary shares representing 49% of the total issued and paid-up share capital of H2 Energy. H2 Energy's principal activities are to build, construct, assemble, install, commission and operate power module systems.

By Order of the Board

Sandra Liz Hon Ai Ling

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

6 July 2021

