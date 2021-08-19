ANNOVIS BIO SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Annovis Bio, Inc. - ANVS

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 18, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

If you purchased securities of Annovis and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-anvs/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 18, 2021.

Annovis and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 28, 2021, post-market, the Company disclosed that interim clinical data from the Phase 2a trial of its lead compound, ANVS401 (Posiphen), failed to show statistically significant improvement compared to placebo in AD patients 25 days after treatment and, although patients showed cognitive improvements in certain areas, the results were not statistically significant.

On this news, shares of Annovis plummeted $65.94, or 60%, to close at $43.50 per share on July 29, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Zhou v. Annovis Bio, Inc., No. 21-cv-03668.

