Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Annovis Bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANVS   US03615A1088

ANNOVIS BIO, INC.

(ANVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

(ANVS) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Leading Annovis Bio Class Action Lawsuit

09/25/2021 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that purchasers of Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis" or the "Company") (NYSE: ANVS) between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021(the "Class Period") have until October 18, 2021, to file a lead plaintiff motion. 

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug which purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration, did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Annovis business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Annovis class-action lawsuit.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit.  An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Annovis class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

If you would like to join the action regarding Annovis as lead plaintiff and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anvs-deadline-did-you-suffer-a-substantial-loss-contact-johnson-fistel-regarding-leading-annovis-bio-class-action-lawsuit-301385086.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ANNOVIS BIO, INC.
10:19a(ANVS) DEADLINE : Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Lead..
PR
09/24ANNOVIS BIO : September 24, 2021Annovis Bio to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Con..
PU
09/23ANNOVIS BIO : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Annovis Bio, Inc. Investors with Losse..
PR
09/21INVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Laws..
BU
09/20ANNOVIS BIO, INC.(NYSEAM : ANVS) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/19SHAREHOLER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment..
PR
09/15KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Annovis B..
PR
09/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces that Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) is Being Sued for ..
BU
09/13ANNOVIS BIO : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Annovis Bi..
PR
09/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action La..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANNOVIS BIO, INC.
More recommendations