    ANVS   US03615A1088

ANNOVIS BIO, INC.

(ANVS)
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before October 18, 2021

09/21/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of those who acquired Annovis Bio, Inc. (“Annovis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ANVS) securities from May 21, 2021 through July 28, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 18, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Annovis is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that is developing therapies addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer’s disease (“AD”), Parkinson’s disease (“PD”), and Alzheimer’s disease in Down syndrome (“AD-DS”). Its lead compound is ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug which purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration.

On July 28, 2021, after the market closed, Annovis reported interim clinical data from its Phase 2a trial. Among other things, the Company reported that AD patients, 25 days after treatment, failed to show statistically significant improvement compared to the placebo. Annovis also reported that, although patients showed cognitive improvements in certain areas, the results were not statistically significant. On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $65.94 per share, or approximately 60.25%, from $109.44 per share to close at $43.50 per share on July 29, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Annovis’ ANVS401 did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Annovis securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -12,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 251 M 251 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart ANNOVIS BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Annovis Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANNOVIS BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 30,95 $
Average target price 150,00 $
Spread / Average Target 385%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria-Luisa Maccecchini President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey B. McGroarty Chief Financial Officer
Michael B. Hoffman Chairman
Cheng Fang Vice President-Research
Claudine E. Bruck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANNOVIS BIO, INC.310.48%251
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.21.80%88 970
BIONTECH SE315.86%81 878
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.35.75%69 413
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS32.66%66 632
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-21.44%48 168