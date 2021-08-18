Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Annovis Bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANVS   US03615A1088

ANNOVIS BIO, INC.

(ANVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) Investors

08/18/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Annovis Bio, Inc. (“Annovis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ANVS) securities between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Annovis investors have until October 18, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Annovis investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Annovis is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that is developing therapies addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer’s disease (“AD”), Parkinson’s disease (“PD”), and Alzheimer’s disease in Down syndrome (“AD-DS”). Its lead compound is ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug which purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration.

On July 28, 2021, after the market closed, Annovis reported interim clinical data from its Phase 2a trial. Among other things, the Company reported that AD patients 25 days after treatment failed to show statistically significant improvement compared to the placebo. Annovis also reported that, although patients showed cognitive improvements in certain areas, the results were not statistically significant.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $65.94, or 60%, to close at $43.50 per share on July 29, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Annovis’s ANVS401 did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Annovis securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ANNOVIS BIO, INC.
10:01aINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
08/17ANVS CLASS ACTION NOTICE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud La..
BU
08/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
08/11ANNOVIS BIO : Completes Dosing in Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Parkinson's Disease..
MT
08/11ANNOVIS BIO : August 11, 2021Annovis Bio Completes Dosing of Parkinson's Disease..
PU
08/11ANNOVIS BIO : What interim results from the Phase 2a study of ANVS401 were recen..
PU
08/11ANNOVIS BIO, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
08/05INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Annov..
BU
08/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
08/03ANNOVIS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Annovis Bio, Inc. o..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANNOVIS BIO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -12,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 309 M 309 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart ANNOVIS BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Annovis Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANNOVIS BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 38,14 $
Average target price 150,00 $
Spread / Average Target 293%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria-Luisa Maccecchini President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey B. McGroarty Chief Financial Officer
Michael B. Hoffman Chairman
Cheng Fang Vice President-Research
Claudine E. Bruck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANNOVIS BIO, INC.405.84%309
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.25.35%91 566
BIONTECH SE349.30%88 462
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS34.02%67 313
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.15.75%58 650
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-16.04%51 481