  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Annovis Bio, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ANVS   US03615A1088

ANNOVIS BIO, INC.

(ANVS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Annovis Bio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/18/2021 | 03:13pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Annovis Bio, Inc. (“Annovis” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ANVS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 18, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Annovis’s ANVS401 failed to demonstrate statistically significant results across multiple patient populations related to important metrics like judgment and problem-solving ability. Based on this fact, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Annovis, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
