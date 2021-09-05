SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Annovis Bio, Inc. - ANVS

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis" or the "Company") (NYSE: ANVS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Annovis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 28, 2021, Annovis attended the 2021 Alzheimer's Association International Conference and presented new clinical trial data for its lead drug candidate, ANVS401 (Posiphen), that failed to show statistical significance in treating Alzheimer's and Parkinson's patients relative to a placebo.

On this news, Annovis's stock price fell $65.94 per share, or over 60%, to close at $43.50 per share on July 29, 2021.

