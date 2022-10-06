Anonimi Naftiliaki Etairia Kritis : SEMI-ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 01.01.2022 – 30.06.2022

SEMI - ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THESTPERIOD 2022 FROM 1 JANUARY TO 30TH JUNE ANEK LINES S.A. No of G.E.C.R.: 121557860000 148 KARAMANLI AVE., 73100 CHANIA, CRETE TEL.: 28210 24000, www.anek.gr

CONTENTS STATEMENTS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS................................................................................................................ 3 REVIEW REPORT BY INDEPENDENT CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT.................................................................... 4 SEMIANNUAL REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS........................................................................................... 6 INTERIM SEPARATE & CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2022 ........................................ 14 STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME.............................................................................................................. 15 STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION....................................................................................................................... 16 STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY........................................................................................................................ 17 CASH FLOW STATEMENTS........................................................................................................................................... 18 INFORMATION AND EXPLANATORY NOTES ON THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE PERIOD 01.01.2022 - 30.06.2022...................................................................................................................................... 19 1. General information for the Company and the Group ....................................................................................... 20 2. Preparation basis of the financial statements and accounting principles .......................................................... 21 3. Seasonal nature of business activities ................................................................................................................ 25 4. Segmental information ....................................................................................................................................... 26 5. Fixed assets......................................................................................................................................................... 27 6. Cash and cash equivalents.................................................................................................................................. 29 7. Long term and short term bank borrowings....................................................................................................... 29 8. Other long term liabilities................................................................................................................................... 30 9. Earnings / (losses) per share............................................................................................................................... 30 10. Income tax .......................................................................................................................................................... 31 11. Balances and transactions with related parties.................................................................................................. 32 12. Commitments and contractual liabilities............................................................................................................ 33 13. Contingent liabilities / receivables - litigious disputes or disputes in arbitration.............................................. 34 14. Subsequent events.............................................................................................................................................. 35 The attached semiannual financial report has been prepared according to article 5 of the law 3556/2007 and has been approved for publishing by the Board of Directors of the parent company at the date of 29th Septem- ber 2022 and is disclosed in the web address of the Company www.anek.gr The attached semi-annual financial report has been translated from the Greek original version. Α Ν Ε Κ - S E M I - A N N U A L F I N A N C I A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 2 2

S T A T E M E N T S O F B O A R D O F D I R E C T O R S STATEMENTS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS (according to article 5 par.2 of Law 3556/2007) The members of the Board of Directors of ANEK SA: Georgios Katsanevakis, Chairman,

Ioannis Vardinoyannis, Managing Director,

Spyridon Protopapadakis, A' Vice-Chairman as assigned hereby represent that, to the best of our knowledge: a) the semi-annual financial statements (separate and consolidated) for the period 1st January 2022 to 30th June 2022 prepared according to the applicable International Financial Reporting Standards, present truly and fairly the assets and liabilities, the equity and the financial results of the Company ANEK LINES SA, as well as of the consolidated companies according to paragraphs 3 to 5 of article 5 of Law 3556/2007, and the semi-annual enclosed Report of Board of Directors presents fairly the information required according to paragraph 6 of article 5 of Law 3556/2007. Chania, September 29th 2022 The Chairman The Managing Director The A' Vice-Chairman GEORGIOS G. KATSANEVAKIS IOANNIS I. VARDINOYANNIS SPYRIDON I. PROTOPAPADAKIS ID Card No. AI 473513 ID Card No. Π 966572 ID Card No. AA 490648 Α Ν Ε Κ - S E M I - A N N U A L F I N A N C I A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 2 3

R E V I E W R E P O R T B Y I N D E P E N D E N T C E R T I F I E D P U B L I C A C C O U N T A N T REVIEW REPORT BY INDEPENDENT CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT To the Board of Directors of ANEK S.A. Introduction We have reviewed the accompanying condensed separate and consolidated statement of financial position of ANEK S.A. (the "Company"), as at 30 June 2022 and the relative condensed separate and consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, as well as the selected explanatory notes, that constitute the condensed interim financial information, which is an integral part of the six-month financial report under the L. 3556/2007. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this condensed interim financial information, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union (EU) and which apply to Interim Financial Reporting (International Accounting Standard "IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this condensed interim financial information based on our review. Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (ISRE) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing that have been incorporated into the Greek Legislation and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard "IAS 34". Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern We draw attention to Notes (2) and (14) in the condensed interim financial information, where are indicated that: the working capital of the Company and the Group are negative respectively by € -284,4 million and € -276,1 million, the equity of the Company and the Group are negative respectively by € -73,2 million and € -62,5 million, while there are overdue liabilities of the Company towards credit institutions, b) on 26.09.2022 a decision was tak- en by the Board of Directors of the Company regarding the initiation of the business transformation process for Α Ν Ε Κ - S E M I - A N N U A L F I N A N C I A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 2 4