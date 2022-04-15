Anonimi Naftiliaki Etaria Kritis S A : FINANCIAL DATA AND INFORMATION FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2021

|
ANEK LINES S.A.
No of G.E.C.R.: 121557860000 Registered Office: 148 Karamanli Avenue, Chania
Financial data and information for the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021
|
COMPANY INFORMATION
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (parent company and consolidated)
|
Supervising authority: Ministry of Development, Societe Anonyme Division Company's website: www.anek.gr
Board of Directors: Katsanevakis Georgios (Chairman), Protopapadakis Spyridon (A' Vice Chairman), Georvasakis Michael (B' Vice Chairman), Vardinoyannis Ioannis (Managing Director), Archontakis Georgios (Deputy Managing Director), Markantonakis Alexandros (Non executive member), Fragkiadakis Georgios (Non executive member), Malandrakis Ioannis (Independent non executive member), Bailakis Andreas (Independent non executive member), Bras Ioannis (Independent non executive member), Tsigaloglou Christianna (Independent non executive member)
Date of approval of the annual financial statements: April 15, 2022
Certified auditors - accountants: Diamantoulakis Emmanouil (SOEL Reg. No 13101) - Kollyris Nikolaos (SOEL Reg. No. 35591) Auditing firms: GRANT THORNTON (Reg. No 127), SOL SA (Reg. No 125)
Type of auditors' report: Unqualified opinion - Material uncertainty related to going concern assumption
|
(Amounts in € thousand)
Group from 01.01 to 31.12.2021 31.12.2020
Company from 01.01 to 31.12.2021 31.12.2020
Turnover
149.997
124.452
129.411 109.986
Gross profit / (loss)
17.047
14.768
11.143 10.081
Earnings / (losses) before taxes, financing and investing results (EBIT) Earnings / (losses) before taxes (EBT)
(3.911)
(4.463)
(6.058) (5.989)
(40.087)
(13.478)
(43.780) (14.567)
Earnings / (losses) after taxes (A)
(40.222)
(14.146)
(43.892) (14.765)
Owners of the parent Non-controlling interests
(41.702)
(15.095)
1.480
949
- -- -
|
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (parent company and consolidated)
|
Other comprehensive income after taxes (Β)
Total comprehensive income after taxes (Α) + (Β)
(486) (40.708)
(3) (14.149)
(58) (43.950)
(3) (14.768)
|
Group 31.12.2021
31.12.2020
Company 31.12.2021
31.12.2020
ASSETS Tangible assets Investments in property Intangible assets
230.546
263.259
218.413
255.834
1.568
1.748
540 672
166
217
166 217
Other non-current assets Inventories
2.038
2.539
8.830 8.901
3.848
2.689
2.327 1.597
Trade receivables
30.302
30.921
26.103 30.052
|
Owners of the parent Non-controlling interests
(41.897)
(15.099)
1.189
950
- -- -
Basic earnings / (losses) after taxes per share - (in €)
Diluted earnings / (losses) after taxes per share - (in €)
(0,1855) (0,1855)
(0,0800) (0,0800)
(0,1952) (0,0783)
(0,1952) (0,0783)
Proposed dividend per share - (in €)
-
-
-
-
Earnings / (losses) before taxes, financing and investing results, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
7.030
6.826
4.065
4.781
|
Other current assets
6.790
6.186
4.819
4.870
|
Cash & cash equivalents TOTAL ASSETS
5.653 280.911
11.421 318.980
1.643 3.405
262.841 305.548
|
CASH FLOW STATEMENT (parent company and consolidated)
|
EQUITY & LIABILITIES Share capital
Other equity items
67.440 (121.943)
67.440 (80.046)
67.440
67.440
(119.884) (75.955)
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent (a)
(54.503)
(12.606)
(52.444) (8.515)
Non-controlling interests (b)
Total Equity (c) = (a) + (b)
14.020 (40.483)
Long-term borrowings
Provisions and other long-term liabilities Short-term borrowings
Other short-term liabilities
Total liabilities (d)
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (c) + (d)
- 18.122 260.099 43.173 321.394 280.911
13.179 573 - 16.023 252.862 49.522 318.407 318.980
- (52.444)
- (8.515)
-
-15.029 14.104
260.099 252.862
40.157 47.097
315.285 314.063
262.841 305.548
|
(Amounts in € thousand)
Group from 01.01 to 31.12.2021 31.12.2020
Company from 01.01 to 31.12.2021 31.12.2020
Operating activities
Earnings / (losses) before taxes Adjustments for:
(40.087)
(13.478)
(43.780)
(14.567)
Depreciation Grants amortization
10.947
11.296
(6)
(7)
(Gain) / loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment Provisions
(11)
(6)
(123)
1.328
Exchange differences Results of investing activity
521
(384)
10.123 - - 2.276 521
10.771 - - 1.247 (384)
25.777
(2.234)
27.402 (2.683)
Financial expenses (less financial income)
9.510
9.331
9.432 9.342
6.528
5.846
5.974 3.726
|
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (parent company and consolidated)
|
orking capital:
|
(Amounts in € thousand)
Equity at the beginning of the year (01.01.2021 and 01.01.2020, respectively)
Group 31.12.2021 573
31.12.2020 4.883
Company 31.12.2021
31.12.2020
(8.515)
(3.933)
|
Decrease / (increase) of inventories Decrease / (increase) of receivables
(1.275)
Increase / (decrease) of liabilities (other than borrowings)
(273) (1.011)
445 5.578 (2.088)
(730)
(742) (1.424)
450 5.613 (2.630)
|
Total comprehensive income after taxes
(40.708)
(14.149)
(43.950)
(14.768)
|
Share capital increase (minus related esxpenses) Dividends paid
- (348)
10.698
Other equity movements
Equity at the end of the year (31.12.2021 and 31.12.2020, respectively)
- (40.483)
(348) (511) 573
- - 21 (52.444)
10.698 -
(512)
(8.515)
|
Less:
Interest and financial expenses paid Income tax paid
(1.221)
(1.423)
(1.129) (1.406)
Cash flows from operating activities (a)
(632) 2.116
(516) 7.842
(146) (172)
1.803 5.581
|
ADDITIONAL DATA & INFORMATION
|
Investing activities
Acquisition of affiliates, securities and other investments
-
(2)
-
(2)
|
1. Group entities that are included in the consolidated financial statements are presented in note 1 in the annual financial statements as of 31.12.2021, including locations, percentage Group ownership and consolidation method. 2. The basic accounting principles adopted in the financial statements are consistent with those of the annual financial statements of 2020, adjusted with the revisions to IFRS. 3. There are no litigious disputes or disputes in arbitration against the Group that could significantly affect the financial position.Τhe recorded relevant provisions as at 31.12.2021 for the Group and the Company amounted to € 1.463 thousand for the Group and the Company. 4. The number of employees at 31.12.2021 was 658 (598 for the Company) and at 31.12.2020 was 670 (617 for the Company). 5. At the end of the period no shares of the parent company were possessed by the parent company neither by any subsidiary or associate company. 6. Group's "other comprehensive income" in the statement of comprehensive income for the year 2021 refer by € 462 thousand to the effect from differences in the revaluation of land after taxes, by € 53 thousand (possitive) to the change of the tax rate on land deferred taxes and by € 77 thousand to actuarial losses after taxes, whereas in 2020 referred totally to actuarial profits after taxes. Other equity movements" in the statement of changes in equity for year 2020 referred to the impact of the revaluation of the reserve of the convertible bond loan following the partial conversion of the bond loan. 7. The provisions for the un-audited tax years of the Group companies, which are presented in note 22 of the annual financial statements, amounted to € 220 thousand (€ 166 thousand for the Company). The accumulated provisions for doubtful debts amounted to € 46.755 thousand for the Group and € 47.560 thousand for the Company, while the provisions for retirement benefits amounted to € 1.459 thousand for the Group and to € 1.390 thousand for the Company. Other provisions amounted to € 157 thousand gor th Group and € 151 thousand for the Company. 8. The ratio "Earnings / (losses) after taxes per share basic - (in €)" are calculated based in the weighted average number of total shares. For the calculation of the diluted earnings per share were taken into account the potential shares from the Parent company's convertible bond according the relevant terms of issue and the IAS 33 requirements. 9. Intercompany transactions (inflows and outflows) since the beginning of the current year and intercompany balances as of 31.12.2021 that have resulted from the transactions with the related parties, as defined by IAS 24, are as follows:
(Amounts in € thousand)
Group
Company
-
a) Inflows
2 5.968
-
b) Outflows
3.530 3.595
-
c) Receivables
13.602 17.764
-
d) Payables
102.531 103.232
-
e) Key management compensations
1.581 1.317
-
f) Receivables from key management
-
g) Payables to key management
- 13
- 13
|
Proceeds from the sale of securities and investments Purchase of tangible and intangible assets
25
51
(2.808)
(952)
25 (26)
- (170)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment Interest received
13
20
Dividends received
Cash flow from investing activities (b)
14 - (2.756)
36 - (847)
- - 163 162
- 1 163 (8)
Financing activities
Procceds from share capital increase
Payments for expenses from share capital increase Payments of capital leases
- - (3.918)
-
(146)
(3.573)
- - (2.911)
- -146 (3.573)
Payments of operating leases Proceeds from borrowings Payment of borrowings Dividends paid
(224)
(206)
(145)
(132)
- (671) (315)
550
(336)
- (671)
- (336)
(361)
-
-
Cash flow from financing activities (c)
(5.128)
(4.072)
(3.727) (4.187)
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (a) + (b) + (c)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
(5.768) 11.421
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
5.653
2.923 8.498 11.421
(1.762) 1.386
3.405 2.019
1.643 3.405
|
