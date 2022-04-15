Anonimi Naftiliaki Etaria Kritis S A : FINANCIAL DATA AND INFORMATION FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2021

The following data and information are to provide users with general information for the financial position and the results of operations of ANEK LINES SA and the Group. Therefore, it is recommended to any user, before proceeding to any kind of investing decision or other transaction with the Company, to visit the Company's web site, where the financial statements and the Auditor's Report, when is reqiuired, are published.

1. Group entities that are included in the consolidated financial statements are presented in note 1 in the annual financial statements as of 31.12.2021, including locations, percentage Group ownership and consolidation method. 2. The basic accounting principles adopted in the financial statements are consistent with those of the annual financial statements of 2020, adjusted with the revisions to IFRS. 3. There are no litigious disputes or disputes in arbitration against the Group that could significantly affect the financial position.Τhe recorded relevant provisions as at 31.12.2021 for the Group and the Company amounted to € 1.463 thousand for the Group and the Company. 4. The number of employees at 31.12.2021 was 658 (598 for the Company) and at 31.12.2020 was 670 (617 for the Company). 5. At the end of the period no shares of the parent company were possessed by the parent company neither by any subsidiary or associate company. 6. Group's "other comprehensive income" in the statement of comprehensive income for the year 2021 refer by € 462 thousand to the effect from differences in the revaluation of land after taxes, by € 53 thousand (possitive) to the change of the tax rate on land deferred taxes and by € 77 thousand to actuarial losses after taxes, whereas in 2020 referred totally to actuarial profits after taxes. Other equity movements" in the statement of changes in equity for year 2020 referred to the impact of the revaluation of the reserve of the convertible bond loan following the partial conversion of the bond loan. 7. The provisions for the un-audited tax years of the Group companies, which are presented in note 22 of the annual financial statements, amounted to € 220 thousand (€ 166 thousand for the Company). The accumulated provisions for doubtful debts amounted to € 46.755 thousand for the Group and € 47.560 thousand for the Company, while the provisions for retirement benefits amounted to € 1.459 thousand for the Group and to € 1.390 thousand for the Company. Other provisions amounted to € 157 thousand gor th Group and € 151 thousand for the Company. 8. The ratio "Earnings / (losses) after taxes per share basic - (in €)" are calculated based in the weighted average number of total shares. For the calculation of the diluted earnings per share were taken into account the potential shares from the Parent company's convertible bond according the relevant terms of issue and the IAS 33 requirements. 9. Intercompany transactions (inflows and outflows) since the beginning of the current year and intercompany balances as of 31.12.2021 that have resulted from the transactions with the related parties, as defined by IAS 24, are as follows: (Amounts in € thousand) Group Company a) Inflows 2 5.968

b) Outflows 3.530 3.595

c) Receivables 13.602 17.764

d) Payables 102.531 103.232

e) Key management compensations 1.581 1.317

f) Receivables from key management

g) Payables to key management - 13 - 13