    ANEK   GRS316003003

ANONIMI NAFTILIAKI ETARIA KRITIS S.A.

(ANEK)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  04/14 10:10:12 am EDT
0.0845 EUR   +16.55%
11:11aANONIMI NAFTILIAKI ETARIA KRITIS S A : Financial data and information for the fiscal year 2021
PU
10:42aANONIMI NAFTILIAKI ETARIA KRITIS S A : Ir release
PU
2021ANONIMI NAFTILIAKI ETARIA KRITIS S A : Announcement 9914/2021 (no English translation available)
PU
Anonimi Naftiliaki Etaria Kritis S A : FINANCIAL DATA AND INFORMATION FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2021

04/15/2022 | 11:11am EDT
ANEK LINES S.A.

No of G.E.C.R.: 121557860000 Registered Office: 148 Karamanli Avenue, Chania

Financial data and information for the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021

The following data and information are to provide users with general information for the financial position and the results of operations of ANEK LINES SA and the Group. Therefore, it is recommended to any user, before proceeding to any kind of investing decision or other transaction with the Company, to visit the Company's web site, where the financial statements and the Auditor's Report, when is reqiuired, are published.

COMPANY INFORMATION

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (parent company and consolidated)

Supervising authority: Ministry of Development, Societe Anonyme Division Company's website: www.anek.gr

Board of Directors: Katsanevakis Georgios (Chairman), Protopapadakis Spyridon (A' Vice Chairman), Georvasakis Michael (B' Vice Chairman), Vardinoyannis Ioannis (Managing Director), Archontakis Georgios (Deputy Managing Director), Markantonakis Alexandros (Non executive member), Fragkiadakis Georgios (Non executive member), Malandrakis Ioannis (Independent non executive member), Bailakis Andreas (Independent non executive member), Bras Ioannis (Independent non executive member), Tsigaloglou Christianna (Independent non executive member)

Date of approval of the annual financial statements: April 15, 2022

Certified auditors - accountants: Diamantoulakis Emmanouil (SOEL Reg. No 13101) - Kollyris Nikolaos (SOEL Reg. No. 35591) Auditing firms: GRANT THORNTON (Reg. No 127), SOL SA (Reg. No 125)

Type of auditors' report: Unqualified opinion - Material uncertainty related to going concern assumption

(Amounts in € thousand)

Group from 01.01 to 31.12.2021 31.12.2020

Company from 01.01 to 31.12.2021 31.12.2020

Turnover

149.997

124.452

129.411 109.986

Gross profit / (loss)

17.047

14.768

11.143 10.081

Earnings / (losses) before taxes, financing and investing results (EBIT) Earnings / (losses) before taxes (EBT)

(3.911)

(4.463)

(6.058) (5.989)

(40.087)

(13.478)

(43.780) (14.567)

Earnings / (losses) after taxes (A)

(40.222)

(14.146)

(43.892) (14.765)

Owners of the parent Non-controlling interests

(41.702)

(15.095)

1.480

949

- -- -

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (parent company and consolidated)

Other comprehensive income after taxes (Β)

Total comprehensive income after taxes (Α) + (Β)

(486) (40.708)

(3) (14.149)

(58) (43.950)

(3) (14.768)

(Ποσά εκφρασμένα σε χιλιάδες ευρώ)

Group 31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Company 31.12.2021

31.12.2020

ASSETS Tangible assets Investments in property Intangible assets

230.546

263.259

218.413

255.834

1.568

1.748

540 672

166

217

166 217

Other non-current assets Inventories

2.038

2.539

8.830 8.901

3.848

2.689

2.327 1.597

Trade receivables

30.302

30.921

26.103 30.052

Owners of the parent Non-controlling interests

(41.897)

(15.099)

1.189

950

- -- -

Basic earnings / (losses) after taxes per share - (in €)

Diluted earnings / (losses) after taxes per share - (in €)

(0,1855) (0,1855)

(0,0800) (0,0800)

(0,1952) (0,0783)

(0,1952) (0,0783)

Proposed dividend per share - (in €)

-

-

-

-

Earnings / (losses) before taxes, financing and investing results, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)

7.030

6.826

4.065

4.781

Other current assets

6.790

6.186

4.819

4.870

Cash & cash equivalents TOTAL ASSETS

5.653 280.911

11.421 318.980

1.643 3.405

262.841 305.548

CASH FLOW STATEMENT (parent company and consolidated)

EQUITY & LIABILITIES Share capital

Other equity items

67.440 (121.943)

67.440 (80.046)

67.440

67.440

(119.884) (75.955)

Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent (a)

(54.503)

(12.606)

(52.444) (8.515)

Non-controlling interests (b)

Total Equity (c) = (a) + (b)

14.020 (40.483)

Long-term borrowings

Provisions and other long-term liabilities Short-term borrowings

Other short-term liabilities

Total liabilities (d)

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (c) + (d)

- 18.122 260.099 43.173 321.394 280.911

13.179 573 - 16.023 252.862 49.522 318.407 318.980

- (52.444)

- (8.515)

-

-15.029 14.104

260.099 252.862

40.157 47.097

315.285 314.063

262.841 305.548

(Amounts in € thousand)

Group from 01.01 to 31.12.2021 31.12.2020

Company from 01.01 to 31.12.2021 31.12.2020

Operating activities

Earnings / (losses) before taxes Adjustments for:

(40.087)

(13.478)

(43.780)

(14.567)

Depreciation Grants amortization

10.947

11.296

(6)

(7)

(Gain) / loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment Provisions

(11)

(6)

(123)

1.328

Exchange differences Results of investing activity

521

(384)

10.123 - - 2.276 521

10.771 - - 1.247 (384)

25.777

(2.234)

27.402 (2.683)

Financial expenses (less financial income)

9.510

9.331

9.432 9.342

6.528

5.846

5.974 3.726

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (parent company and consolidated)

orking capital:

(Amounts in € thousand)

Equity at the beginning of the year (01.01.2021 and 01.01.2020, respectively)

Group 31.12.2021 573

31.12.2020 4.883

Company 31.12.2021

31.12.2020

(8.515)

(3.933)

Decrease / (increase) of inventories Decrease / (increase) of receivables

(1.275)

Increase / (decrease) of liabilities (other than borrowings)

(273) (1.011)

445 5.578 (2.088)

(730)

(742) (1.424)

450 5.613 (2.630)

Total comprehensive income after taxes

(40.708)

(14.149)

(43.950)

(14.768)

Share capital increase (minus related esxpenses) Dividends paid

- (348)

10.698

Other equity movements

Equity at the end of the year (31.12.2021 and 31.12.2020, respectively)

- (40.483)

(348) (511) 573

- - 21 (52.444)

10.698 -

(512)

(8.515)

Less:

Interest and financial expenses paid Income tax paid

(1.221)

(1.423)

(1.129) (1.406)

Cash flows from operating activities (a)

(632) 2.116

(516) 7.842

(146) (172)

1.803 5.581

ADDITIONAL DATA & INFORMATION

Investing activities

Acquisition of affiliates, securities and other investments

-

(2)

-

(2)

1. Group entities that are included in the consolidated financial statements are presented in note 1 in the annual financial statements as of 31.12.2021, including locations, percentage Group ownership and consolidation method. 2. The basic accounting principles adopted in the financial statements are consistent with those of the annual financial statements of 2020, adjusted with the revisions to IFRS. 3. There are no litigious disputes or disputes in arbitration against the Group that could significantly affect the financial position.Τhe recorded relevant provisions as at 31.12.2021 for the Group and the Company amounted to 1.463 thousand for the Group and the Company. 4. The number of employees at 31.12.2021 was 658 (598 for the Company) and at 31.12.2020 was 670 (617 for the Company). 5. At the end of the period no shares of the parent company were possessed by the parent company neither by any subsidiary or associate company. 6. Group's "other comprehensive income" in the statement of comprehensive income for the year 2021 refer by 462 thousand to the effect from differences in the revaluation of land after taxes, by 53 thousand (possitive) to the change of the tax rate on land deferred taxes and by 77 thousand to actuarial losses after taxes, whereas in 2020 referred totally to actuarial profits after taxes. Other equity movements" in the statement of changes in equity for year 2020 referred to the impact of the revaluation of the reserve of the convertible bond loan following the partial conversion of the bond loan. 7. The provisions for the un-audited tax years of the Group companies, which are presented in note 22 of the annual financial statements, amounted to 220 thousand ( 166 thousand for the Company). The accumulated provisions for doubtful debts amounted to 46.755 thousand for the Group and 47.560 thousand for the Company, while the provisions for retirement benefits amounted to 1.459 thousand for the Group and to 1.390 thousand for the Company. Other provisions amounted to 157 thousand gor th Group and 151 thousand for the Company. 8. The ratio "Earnings / (losses) after taxes per share basic - (in )" are calculated based in the weighted average number of total shares. For the calculation of the diluted earnings per share were taken into account the potential shares from the Parent company's convertible bond according the relevant terms of issue and the IAS 33 requirements. 9. Intercompany transactions (inflows and outflows) since the beginning of the current year and intercompany balances as of 31.12.2021 that have resulted from the transactions with the related parties, as defined by IAS 24, are as follows:

(Amounts in € thousand)

Group

Company

  • a) Inflows

    2 5.968

  • b) Outflows

    3.530 3.595

  • c) Receivables

    13.602 17.764

  • d) Payables

    102.531 103.232

  • e) Key management compensations

    1.581 1.317

  • f) Receivables from key management

  • g) Payables to key management

- 13

- 13

Proceeds from the sale of securities and investments Purchase of tangible and intangible assets

25

51

(2.808)

(952)

25 (26)

- (170)

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment Interest received

13

20

Dividends received

Cash flow from investing activities (b)

14 - (2.756)

36 - (847)

- - 163 162

- 1 163 (8)

Financing activities

Procceds from share capital increase

Payments for expenses from share capital increase Payments of capital leases

- - (3.918)

-

(146)

(3.573)

- - (2.911)

- -146 (3.573)

Payments of operating leases Proceeds from borrowings Payment of borrowings Dividends paid

(224)

(206)

(145)

(132)

- (671) (315)

550

(336)

- (671)

- (336)

(361)

-

-

Cash flow from financing activities (c)

(5.128)

(4.072)

(3.727) (4.187)

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (a) + (b) + (c)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

(5.768) 11.421

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

5.653

2.923 8.498 11.421

(1.762) 1.386

3.405 2.019

1.643 3.405

Chania, 15 April 2022

THE A' VICE CHAIRMAN

THE MANAGING DIRECTOR

THE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

THE CHIEF ACCOUNTANT

SPYRIDON I. PROTOPAPADAKIS

IOANNIS I. VARDINOYANNIS

STYLIANOS I. STAMOS

ID No ΑΑ 490648

ID No Π 966572

ID No ΑΜ 480641

IOANNIS E. SPANOUDAKIS H.E.C. License No 20599 A' Class

Disclaimer

Anonymous Shipping Company of Crete SA published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 15:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 124 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2020 -15,1 M -16,3 M -16,3 M
Net Debt 2020 248 M 268 M 268 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,56x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,1 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 758
Free-Float 59,2%
Income Statement Evolution
