Anonimi Naftiliaki Etaria Kritis S A : IR RELEASE 31.12.2021
04/15/2022 | 11:11am EDT
Travel & Leisure - Travel & Tourism
Company Description
ANEK LINESGroup of companies is in the business of operating its own as well as chartered passenger ferry vessels for over 55 years. The group is active in sea routes of Greece and the Adriatic and has achieved sustainable leadership in carrying passengers and vehicles with credibility by means of its 8 owned and chartered state-of-the-art passenger vessels.
Share Chart
Volume
ANEK (KO)
ATHEX General Index
Share Data
# of shares (CR)
221,519,681
Price (€): 12/04/2022 (CR)0.0800
Capitalization (€ mil.)17,722
%Δ since 31/12/2020 (CR)-4.2%
52 wks avrg. Daily vol # (CR):
34,786
REUTERS
ANKr.ATBLOOMBERG
ΑΝΕΚ GAATHEX
Please refer to the important disclosures shown on page 2
Basic Figures
IR RELEASE
FY 2021
April 2022
55 Years of leading presence
Fleet of 8 owned and chartered vessels
Strong brand name in the sector
FY 2021 Consolidated Financial Figures
During 2021 the gradual restoration in economic activity led to an improvement in the economic climate and to economicrecovery internationally. Regarding the Greek economy, the better-than-expected activity of tourism and the sharp increase in exports, contributed significantly to the rise of GDP.
In the passenger shipping sector, the restrictions imposed onpassengers'transfers, due to the implementation of extraordinary measures to deal with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, continued during the first months of 2021 and were gradually abolished by mid-May, while reduced capacity protocols on vessels continued to apply.
In 2021 a partial recover of transport work and turnover was achieved in relation to 2020, when the negative consequences of the pandemic were extremely intense, having brought unprecedented losses in the aforementioned figures. However, the dramatic rise in the international oil price has absorbed the larger part of the benefit from the increase in traffic and turnover. TheGroup'spurchasing fuel prices on a weighted average basis in 2021 were increased by 45%, compared to the previous year.
At operational level, ANEK Group was activated through owned and chartered vessels in routes of Adriatic Sea (Ancona, Venice), Crete (Chania, Heraklion), Dodecanese and Cyclades, while the chartering of one vessel abroad was continued. By executing the same amount of itineraries compared to the previous year,ΑΝΕΚGroup in 2021, in all routes operated, transferred in aggregate 652 thousand passengers compared to 497 thousand in 2020 (increase of 31%), 183 thousand private vehicles compared to 115 thousand (increase of 60%), and 133 thousand trucks versus 121 thousand (increase of 10%).
Key Figures (FY 2021 versus FY 2020):
Group turnover:€149.997 mil. over€124.452 mil.
Parent company turnover:€129.411 mil. versus€109.986 mil.
Consolidated cost of sales:€132.950 mil. from€109.684 mil. Parent company cost of sales:€118.268 mil. instead of€99.905 mil.
Group gross profits:€17.047 mil. from€14.768 mil.
Parent company gross profits:€11.143 mil. over€10.081 mil.
Consolidated EBITDA:€7.030 mil. versus€6.826 mil.
Parent company EBITDA:€4.065 mil. as opposed to€4.781 mil.
Group net results after taxes and minority rights: losses€41.702 mil. as opposed to losses€15.095 mil.
Parent company net results after taxes: losses€43.892 mil. versuslosses€14.765 mil.
Strategy - Prospects:
During the first quarter of 2022, traffic volumes and transport work of the Group formed at quite satisfactory levels, confirming the estimation for the return of these figures in pro-pandemic levels.
However, the international oil prices in 2022 have gradually reached unprecedented high levels, affected by current geopolitical developments and the energy crisis. In concluding, on an economic level, the geopolitical uncertainty, the energy crisis, the increase in prices and the evolution of potential new variants of the COVID-19 pandemic, preserve a climate of concern.
In order to confront the risk of high fuel and raw materials prices, the Group is obliged to frequently adjust its pricing policy so as to counterbalance, to the extent this is possible, the negative impact in its financial results and cash flows. The management of the Group closely monitors the developments and takes care of the implementation and mainly of the decision-making of the necessary measures in order to ensure its smooth operating activity.
Ratios
ANEK
Ratios are calculated using the closing price of common share
* The ratio is calculated using the number of common shares at the end of each fiscal year ** BV= Total Equity
ANEK LINES S.A.
IR Release (April 2022)
Consolidated Financial Results
Sales Breakdown
(FY:December)
(000 €)
Turnover (sales) Cost of sales Gross Profit
Other operating income Other operating expenses Total Gross Profit
Administrative & Distribution expenses EBITDA
Depreciation EBIT
Financial cost (net)
Results from investing activities
Profit/(loss) from participation in associates
Other provisions
EBT
Income tax Minority interest
EATAM
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
164,749
168,235
173,891
124,452
149,997
(133,308)
(136,664)
(133,635)
(109,684)
(132,950)
31,441 1,247 (5,963)
31,571 753 (1,303)
40,256 1,671 (2,290)
14,768 1,918 (1,794)
17,047 1,853 (2,056)
26,725 (24,385)
31,021 (27,435)
39,637 (24,958)
14,892 (19,355)
16,844 (20,755)
12,777
(10,437)
2,340
6,449
(202)
129
0
8,716
(572)
(1,666)
14,618
(11,032)
3,586
(9,463)
(56)
57
(6,780)
(12,656)
(619)
567
25,638
(10,959)
14,679
(9,479)
89
101
(817)
4,573
(756)
1,240
6,826
(11,289)
(4,463)
(8,935)
(116)
36
0
(13,478)
(668)
949
7,030
(10,941)
(3,911)
(10,031)
(25,661)
(484)
0
(40,087)
(135)
1,480
9,810
(13,842)
2,577
(15,095)
(41,702)
FY 2021
Per geographical region
Domestic
Abroad
Other activities
Semi annual sales
Source: Published Group's Financial Statements
101,388
99,498
(.000 €)
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
ASSETS
Fixed assets Inventories Trade receivables Other current assets
Additional information concerning the Financial Statements under I.F.R.S. can be found in the company's website:www.anek.gr
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Group. They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting ANEK LINES S.A are described in the ANEK LINES S.A. filings with the Athens Stock Exchange. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation.
Anonymous Shipping Company of Crete SA published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 15:10:14 UTC.