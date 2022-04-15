Anonimi Naftiliaki Etaria Kritis S A : IR RELEASE 31.12.2021

Travel & Leisure - Travel & Tourism

Company Description

ANEK LINES Group of companies is in the business of operating its own as well as chartered passenger ferry vessels for over 55 years. The group is active in sea routes of Greece and the Adriatic and has achieved sustainable leadership in carrying passengers and vehicles with credibility by means of its 8 owned and chartered state-of-the-art passenger vessels.

221,519,681

Price (€): 12/04/2022 (CR) 0.0800

Capitalization (€ mil.) 17,722

%Δ since 31/12/2020 (CR) -4.2%

52 wks avrg. Daily vol # (CR):

34,786

IR RELEASE

FY 2021

April 2022

 55 Years of leading presence

 Fleet of 8 owned and chartered vessels

 Strong brand name in the sector

FY 2021 Consolidated Financial Figures

 During 2021 the gradual restoration in economic activity led to an improvement in the economic climate and to economic recovery internationally. Regarding the Greek economy, the better-than-expected activity of tourism and the sharp increase in exports, contributed significantly to the rise of GDP.

 In the passenger shipping sector, the restrictions imposed on passengers' transfers, due to the implementation of extraordinary measures to deal with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, continued during the first months of 2021 and were gradually abolished by mid-May, while reduced capacity protocols on vessels continued to apply.

 In 2021 a partial recover of transport work and turnover was achieved in relation to 2020, when the negative consequences of the pandemic were extremely intense, having brought unprecedented losses in the aforementioned figures. However, the dramatic rise in the international oil price has absorbed the larger part of the benefit from the increase in traffic and turnover. The Group's purchasing fuel prices on a weighted average basis in 2021 were increased by 45%, compared to the previous year.

 At operational level, ANEK Group was activated through owned and chartered vessels in routes of Adriatic Sea (Ancona, Venice), Crete (Chania, Heraklion), Dodecanese and Cyclades, while the chartering of one vessel abroad was continued. By executing the same amount of itineraries compared to the previous year, ΑΝΕΚ Group in 2021, in all routes operated, transferred in aggregate 652 thousand passengers compared to 497 thousand in 2020 (increase of 31%), 183 thousand private vehicles compared to 115 thousand (increase of 60%), and 133 thousand trucks versus 121 thousand (increase of 10%).

Key Figures (FY 2021 versus FY 2020):

 Group turnover: €149.997 mil. over €124.452 mil. Parent company turnover: €129.411 mil. versus €109.986 mil.

 Consolidated cost of sales: €132.950 mil. from €109.684 mil. Parent company cost of sales: €118.268 mil. instead of €99.905 mil.

 Group gross profits: €17.047 mil. from €14.768 mil. Parent company gross profits: €11.143 mil. over €10.081 mil.

 Consolidated EBITDA: €7.030 mil. versus €6.826 mil. Parent company EBITDA: €4.065 mil. as opposed to €4.781 mil.

 Group net results after taxes and minority rights: losses € 41.702 mil. as opposed to losses €15.095 mil. Parent company net results after taxes: losses €43.892 mil. versus losses €14.765 mil.

Strategy - Prospects:

 During the first quarter of 2022, traffic volumes and transport work of the Group formed at quite satisfactory levels, confirming the estimation for the return of these figures in pro-pandemic levels.

 However, the international oil prices in 2022 have gradually reached unprecedented high levels, affected by current geopolitical developments and the energy crisis. In concluding, on an economic level, the geopolitical uncertainty, the energy crisis, the increase in prices and the evolution of potential new variants of the COVID-19 pandemic, preserve a climate of concern.

 In order to confront the risk of high fuel and raw materials prices, the Group is obliged to frequently adjust its pricing policy so as to counterbalance, to the extent this is possible, the negative impact in its financial results and cash flows. The management of the Group closely monitors the developments and takes care of the implementation and mainly of the decision-making of the necessary measures in order to ensure its smooth operating activity.

ANEK LINES S.A.

IR Release (April 2022)

Consolidated Financial Results

Sales Breakdown

Turnover (sales) Cost of sales Gross Profit

Other operating income Other operating expenses Total Gross Profit

Administrative & Distribution expenses EBITDA

Depreciation EBIT

Financial cost (net)

Results from investing activities

Profit/(loss) from participation in associates

Other provisions

EBT

Income tax Minority interest

EATAM

FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 164,749 168,235 173,891 124,452 149,997 (133,308) (136,664) (133,635) (109,684) (132,950) 31,441 1,247 (5,963) 31,571 753 (1,303) 40,256 1,671 (2,290) 14,768 1,918 (1,794) 17,047 1,853 (2,056) 26,725 (24,385) 31,021 (27,435) 39,637 (24,958) 14,892 (19,355) 16,844 (20,755) 12,777 (10,437) 2,340 6,449 (202) 129 0 8,716 (572) (1,666) 14,618 (11,032) 3,586 (9,463) (56) 57 (6,780) (12,656) (619) 567 25,638 (10,959) 14,679 (9,479) 89 101 (817) 4,573 (756) 1,240 6,826 (11,289) (4,463) (8,935) (116) 36 0 (13,478) (668) 949 7,030 (10,941) (3,911) (10,031) (25,661) (484) 0 (40,087) (135) 1,480 9,810 (13,842) 2,577 (15,095) (41,702)

FY 2021

Per geographical region

Domestic

Abroad

Other activities

Semi annual sales

Source: Published Group's Financial Statements

101,388

99,498

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

ASSETS

Fixed assets Inventories Trade receivables Other current assets

TOTAL ASSETS

271,078 2,948 35,782 12,940 322,748

284,328 3,088 27,204 15,799 330,419

276,359 3,156 34,201 17,218 330,934

267,763 234,318

2,689 3,848

30,921 30,302

17,607 12,443

318,980 280,911

EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Long-term liabilities Short-term loans

Other short-term liabilities Total liabilities

262,505 17,489 40,004 319,998

25,563 256,134 57,591 339,288

19,371 258,708 49,524 327,603

16,023 18,122

H1 2017 H2 2017 H1 2018 H2 2018 H1 2019 H2 2019 H1 2020 H2 2020 H1 2021 H2 2021

252,862 260,099

49,522 43,173

Contact Details

318,407 321,394

Share Capital

56,597

56,597

56,597

67,440 67,440

Other Company's shareholders equity Total Company's shareholders equity

Ioannis I. Vardinoyannis Managing Director,mgd@anek.gr

-56,742

-72,635

-65,804

-80,046 -121,943

Stelianos Stamos,

-145

-16,038

-9,207

-12,606 -54,503

Chief Financial Officer,cfo@anek.gr

Minority rights

2,895

7,169

12,538

13,179 14,020

Total Equity

2,750

-8,869

3,331

573 -40,483

TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES

322,748

330,419

330,934

318,980

280,911

ANEK LINES S.A. Karamanli Avenue, Chania tel. +30 28210 24000

Source: Published Group's Financial Statements

Additional information concerning the Financial Statements under I.F.R.S. can be found in the company's website:www.anek.gr

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Group. They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting ANEK LINES S.A are described in the ANEK LINES S.A. filings with the Athens Stock Exchange. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation.

