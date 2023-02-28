Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Anora Group Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANORA   FI4000292438

ANORA GROUP OYJ

(ANORA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:31 2023-02-27 am EST
7.260 EUR   +0.28%
02:05aAnora Oyj : bottling operations in Finland, Norway and Denmark will implement centre of excellence strategy
PU
02:05aAnora Oyj : Full-year results presentation 2022
PU
01:31aAnora's Financial Statement Bulletin January-december 2022 : Exceptionally high input costs decreased profitability - net sales for 2022 grew 5.7%
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anora Oyj : Full-year results presentation 2022

02/28/2023 | 02:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 Results presentation

CEO Pekka Tennilä

CFO Sigmund Toth

28 February 2023

2022 Results presentation

Today's agenda and speakers

Q4 and Full year 2022 Results presentation

  • Business review
  • Financial review
  • Closing remarks
  • Q&A

CEO Pekka Tennilä

CFO Sigmund Toth

Q4 22 Results presentation | 28 February 2023 | 2

Business review

Q4 22 Results presentation | 28 February 2023 | 3

Net sales grew mainly due to Globus Wine

Net sales, EUR million

Net sales excl. Globus Wine Comparable EBITDA, EUR million

Q4 221.6 (205.6)

Q4 200.0

Q4 20.9 (31.4)

FY 702.7 (478.2*)

FY 658.5

FY 76.1 (71.7)

Growth also from Industrial

Sales in monopoly markets,

segment and international

both for wine and spirits,

spirits sales, in addition

declined

to Globus Wine

Profitability declined due

Increasing input costs

to lower volumes and

not fully compensated

higher input costs

by price increases

*Reported net sales. Pro forma 2021 net sales EUR 665.0 million

Q4 22 Results presentation | 28 February 2023 | 4

Market development - monopoly sales continued to decline

The decline in monopoly sales volumes due to the normalizing of the channel mix with consumption returning to the on-trade, travel retail and border trade as Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. Volumes near the pre pandemic level of 2019.

+2%

60,1 61,6

Q4

+12%

-4%

22,9

25,6

20,6

19,7

Q4 19

Q4 22

225

239

2022

+6%

79

+18%

73

-2%

93

72

FY 19

FY 22

SE

NO

FI

DEVELOPMENT OF WINE AND SPIRITS SALES VOLUMES IN THE NORDICS

Q4 22

Q4 21

2022

2021

Nordics, total sales volumes*

-5,7

-7,7

-8,4

-0,6

Spirits

-6,2

-3,3

-7,3

3,4

Wine

-5,6

-8,4

-8,6

-1,3

Finland, total sales volumes

-8,3

-9,3

-9,9

-4,3

Spirits

-7,0

-6,0

-6,6

-2,8

Wine

-8,8

-10,4

-11,1

-4,9

Sweden, total sales volumes

-3,0

-3,7

-3,6

0,1

Spirits

-4,6

0,2

-4,6

6,1

Wine

-2,7

-4,2

-3,4

-0,6

Norway, total sales volumes

-12,1

-12,7

-18,1

2,2

Spirits

-13,9

-6,1

-15,4

6,6

Wine

-11,8

-13,8

-18,5

1,5

Denmark, total sales volumes

-3,0

-9,5

-8,4

-2,1

Spirits

0,3

-1,7

-4,6

4,7

Wine

-3,6

-10,9

-9,1

-3,1

*Wine and spirits volumes. Source: Systembolaget, Vinmonopolet, Alko and Nielsen IQ Does not include on-trade.

Q4 22 Results presentation | 28 February 2023 |

5

Disclaimer

Anora Group Oyj published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 07:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ANORA GROUP OYJ
02:05aAnora Oyj : bottling operations in Finland, Norway and Denmark will implement centre of ex..
PU
02:05aAnora Oyj : Full-year results presentation 2022
PU
01:31aAnora's Financial Statement Bulletin : Exceptionally high input costs decreased profitabil..
AQ
02/17Anora Oyj : Blue Caterpillar appointed as exclusive distributor for Anora's brand portfoli..
PU
02/16Publication of Anora's Financial Statements Bulletin for 2022 on 28 February 2023 and i..
AQ
01/31Proposals by Anora's Shareholders' Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2023
AQ
01/31Anora Group Plc Announces Not Stand for Re-Election of Board Members
CI
01/27Changes in Anora's Executive Management Team
AQ
01/27Anora Group Plc Announces Changes to Executive Management Team
CI
01/25Anora Oyj : The Finnish police are investigating a case of product counterfeiting related ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 705 M 747 M 747 M
Net income 2022 25,7 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
Net Debt 2022 262 M 277 M 277 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 4,59%
Capitalization 490 M 520 M 520 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 212
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart ANORA GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Anora Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANORA GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,26 €
Average target price 9,17 €
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Tennilä Chief Executive Officer
Sigmund Laszlo Toth Chief Financial Officer
Michael Holm Johansen Chairman
Sanna Mari Suvanto-Harsaae Vice Chairman
Kirsten Ægidius Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANORA GROUP OYJ-1.36%520
DIAGEO PLC-1.41%97 405
PERNOD RICARD8.90%53 548
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-0.67%31 199
THAI BEVERAGE-5.11%12 109
RÉMY COINTREAU7.30%8 936