Anora Oyj : Full-year results presentation 2022

Net sales excl. Globus Wine Comparable EBITDA, EUR million
Q4 221.6 (205.6)
Q4 200.0
Q4 20.9 (31.4)
FY 702.7 (478.2*)
FY 658.5
FY 76.1 (71.7)
Growth also from Industrial
Sales in monopoly markets,
segment and international
both for wine and spirits,
spirits sales, in addition
declined
to Globus Wine
Profitability declined due
Increasing input costs
to lower volumes and
not fully compensated
higher input costs
by price increases
*Reported net sales. Pro forma 2021 net sales EUR 665.0 million
Market development - monopoly sales continued to decline
The decline in monopoly sales volumes due to the normalizing of the channel mix with consumption returning to the on-trade, travel retail and border trade as Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. Volumes near the pre pandemic level of 2019.
+2%
60,1 61,6
Q4
+12%
-4%
22,9
25,6
20,6
19,7
Q4 19
Q4 22
225
239
2022
+6%
79
+18%
73
-2%
93
72
FY 19
FY 22
SE
NO
FI
DEVELOPMENT OF WINE AND SPIRITS SALES VOLUMES IN THE NORDICS
Q4 22
Q4 21
2022
2021
Nordics, total sales volumes*
-5,7
-7,7
-8,4
-0,6
Spirits
-6,2
-3,3
-7,3
3,4
Wine
-5,6
-8,4
-8,6
-1,3
Finland, total sales volumes
-8,3
-9,3
-9,9
-4,3
Spirits
-7,0
-6,0
-6,6
-2,8
Wine
-8,8
-10,4
-11,1
-4,9
Sweden, total sales volumes
-3,0
-3,7
-3,6
0,1
Spirits
-4,6
0,2
-4,6
6,1
Wine
-2,7
-4,2
-3,4
-0,6
Norway, total sales volumes
-12,1
-12,7
-18,1
2,2
Spirits
-13,9
-6,1
-15,4
6,6
Wine
-11,8
-13,8
-18,5
1,5
Denmark, total sales volumes
-3,0
-9,5
-8,4
-2,1
Spirits
0,3
-1,7
-4,6
4,7
Wine
-3,6
-10,9
-9,1
-3,1
*Wine and spirits volumes. Source: Systembolaget, Vinmonopolet, Alko and Nielsen IQ Does not include on-trade.
