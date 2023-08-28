The exclusive, long-term partnership covers all on-trade distribution of AB InBev brands such as Corona Extra and Corona Cero, Stella Artois, and Budweiser in the Finnish and Norwegian markets. Ranked among the world's most highly valued beer brands, Corona, Stella Artois, and Budweiser are an excellent complement to Anora's extensive on-trade partner brand portfolio, allowing Anora to strengthen its offering to on-trade customers, a key element in Anora's growth strategy.

"We are honoured and excited about this partnership with AB InBev. We have been focusing strongly on building our on-trade excellence at Anora and this partnership is another important step on that path. In line with our purpose of bringing the world of drinks to Nordic consumers, with the addition of these iconic beer brands in our partner brand portfolio we can offer even better service to our on-trade customers in Finland and Norway," says Pekka Tennilä, CEO of Anora.

"We are glad to enter into a long-term agreement with a strategic partner in Finland and Norway. Anora has proven outstanding success during the past decades with an outstanding reputation. We are delighted to go hand-in-hand with Anora to grow our strong global brands," comments Jerry Maguire, Director, Growth Markets Europe at AB InBev.

About AB InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is the world's largest brewer and a publicly traded company. As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands like Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands like Hoegaarden® or Leffe®. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 167,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. For 2022, AB InBev's reported revenue was 57.8 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

