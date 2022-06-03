Anora Oyj : strengthens its position on the eatertainement scene through expanded collaboration with O'Learys, Harrys and Sing-Sing

On May 1, Anora expanded its collaboration with O'Learys, Harrys and Sing-Sing in Sweden. The two-year agreement covers both wine and spirits and Anora's solid portfolio of strong brands enables an enhanced guest experience.

The agreement includes, among others, the following brands:

Wine:Grupo Faustino, Xavier Vignon, Zonin, Gustave Lorentz, Ruffino, Charles Smith, Nederburg and Il Falchetto

Spirits:Jack Daniel's, Koskenkorva, Jose Cuervo, Bushmills, Fernet-Branca, O.P. Anderson and Gammeldansk

"It is with great joy and enthusiasm that we at Anora take on this in-depth collaboration. Social Eatertainement Group is a merited and strategic partner whose ambitions are fully in line with the long-term goals we have for the Swedish market. We also look forward to working for an enhanced guest experience through inspiring activities and staff training. The agreement also means increased opportunities to work with visibility, activations and sales of our strong wine and spirits brands", says Krister Ahnström, On-Trade Sales Director Wine, Anora.

"We are extremely proud that Anora and our products continue to have the trust of O'Learys, Harrys and Sing-Sing. As the competition in the market is extremely intense, this is proof that we are a reliable and steady business partner. At the same time, it is also a confirmation that we have a solid and appealing portfolio in both wine and spirits", says Borko Zaric, On-Trade Sales Director Spirits, Anora.

