Stockholm, 28 February 2024 – Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto” or the “Company”) announces that Hans Haywood (former CEO of Anoto) and Pedro Pinto has requested their own resignation from the board of Anoto with immediate effect. Anoto board will still consist of Dennis Song as the chairman of the board and Injoon Chung, and is therefore not quorum until the EGM scheduled to be held on March 8, 2024 elects new board members.



