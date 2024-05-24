First quarter 2024 (compared to first quarter 2023)



Net sales for the quarter amounted to MSEK 13 (13)

Gross margin for the quarter decreased to 67% (74%)

Operating loss amounted to MSEK -14 (-14)

Earnings per share before and after dilution decreased to SEK 0.00 (-0.12)



The report for January – March 2024 is available in its entirety on the following address: https://www.anoto.com/investors/reports/





About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has two main business lines: Retail Products and Enterprise Solutions & Licensing. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

