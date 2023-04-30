Advanced search
    ANOT   SE0010415281

ANOTO GROUP AB (PUBL)

(ANOT)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:16:58 2023-04-28 am EDT
0.4055 SEK   +1.38%
AQ
GL
04/05Notice to attend Extraordinary General Meeting in Anoto Group AB (publ)
GL
Anoto publishes its annual report 2022

04/30/2023 | 02:00pm EDT
Anoto Group AB (publ) today publishes its annual report 2022. The report is available on the Company’s website, https://www.anoto.com/investors/reports/.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 30, 2023 at 20:00 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Financials
Sales 2021 71,7 M 6,99 M 6,99 M
Net income 2021 -33,6 M -3,27 M -3,27 M
Net Debt 2021 37,8 M 3,68 M 3,68 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,01x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 93,5 M 9,12 M 9,12 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
EV / Sales 2021 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 67,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joon-Hee Won Chief Executive Officer
Jörgen Durban Chairman
Steve Kim Chief Technology Officer
Anders Sjögren Independent Director
Young Hee Song Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANOTO GROUP AB (PUBL)4.78%9
CANON INC.13.40%24 157
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.11.32%5 016
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.5.83%3 987
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.7.02%2 046
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION9.02%1 598
