    ANOT   SE0010415281

ANOTO GROUP AB (PUBL)

(ANOT)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05/17 11:29:36 am EDT
0.6800 SEK   +5.92%
02:01aInterim Report January – March 2022
GL
04/30Anoto publishes its annual report 2021 and corrects for a minor change in results 2021
AQ
04/30Anoto publishes its annual report 2021 and corrects for a minor change in results 2021
GL
Interim Report January – March 2022

05/18/2022 | 02:01am EDT
First quarter 2022

  • Net sales for the quarter increased to MSEK 18 (16)
  • Gross margin for the quarter increased to 91% (70%)
  • Operating loss amounted to MSEK -10 (-10)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.04 (-0.05)
  • On February 22, we announced that Anoto launches the world’s first AI solution for an integrated offline and online education platform that will be offered both to the b2b and the b2c market
  • Events after the reporting period:
    • In April, we announced that Anoto had entered into a development agreement with Samsung Display Company Ltd. Anoto has, after being evaluated since the summer of 2020, been commissioned to develop a digital screen pen for Samsung’s foldable OLED screens for mobile phones, tablets and PCs.
    • In April, we carried out an offset issue of MSEK 5 offsetting claims against Anoto from two lenders

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 18, 2022 at 08:00 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its 30proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

 

All news about ANOTO GROUP AB (PUBL)
02:01aInterim Report January – March 2022
04/30Anoto publishes its annual report 2021 and corrects for a minor change in results 2021
04/30Anoto publishes its annual report 2021 and corrects for a minor change in results 2021
04/29Change in number of shares and votes in Anoto Group AB
04/29Change in number of shares and votes in Anoto Group AB
04/22Anoto Group AB postpones the release of the Annual Report 2021
04/22Anoto Group AB Postpones the Release of the Annual Report 2021
04/06Anoto converts loans of SEK 5 million
04/05Anoto and Samsung enter into development agreement regarding Anoto-developed pen for fo..
04/05Anoto and Samsung Enter into Development Agreement Regarding Anoto-Developed Pen for Fo..
Financials
Sales 2020 70,6 M 7,11 M 7,11 M
Net income 2020 -121 M -12,2 M -12,2 M
Net Debt 2020 5,08 M 0,51 M 0,51 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 156 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 55,7%
Managers and Directors
Joon-Hee Won Chief Executive Officer
Jörgen Durban Chairman
Steve Kim Chief Technology Officer
Anders Sjögren Independent Director
Young Hee Song Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANOTO GROUP AB (PUBL)6.75%16
CANON INC.12.82%25 594
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-5.79%4 978
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-0.90%4 371
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-15.41%1 705
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-17.94%1 644