Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Anova Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWV   AU000000AWV3

ANOVA METALS LIMITED

(AWV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anova Metals : Further Gold-in-Soil Targets identified at Golden Dome South

01/17/2022 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

18 January 2022

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

For personal use only

Further Gold-in-Soil Targets identified at

Golden Dome South

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Another approximately 1,000 assay results received from large-scale soil sampling programs.
  • Further gold-in soil anomalies returned from the southern zone of Golden Dome South, with this anomalism typically located along the east-west faulting identified from gravity studies.
  • Surface mapping is planned this year to refine the targets identified via geochemistry for planned future drilling activities.
  • 15 holes with a total of 2,620 meters were completed with the greenfield targets Crusher Zone South and Beadles Creek fault now tested. Assay results are expected to be received late January and early February.

Anova Metals Limited (ASX: AWV) (Anova or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received further assay results for another two batches of soil samples from last year's exploration program at its 100%-owned Big Springs Gold Project (Big Springs) in Nevada, US.

Approximately 5,500 soil samples were collected at Big Springs in 2021 over an area of approximately 17 km2. This sampling was designed to evaluate the gold mineralisation potential at Jacks Creek, Mac Ridge North and Golden Dome South (see Anova ASX release dated 20 September 2021).

Assay results for more than 4,000 soil samples have previously been received with Anova announcing encouraging new gold anomalies at Jacks Creek, Mac Ridge North and Golden Dome, including within new claims that were only secured by the Company in August 2021 (see Anova ASX release dated 7 December 2021 and 14 December 2021). These anomalies are typically located along the faults and intersections between faults that were identified from gravity studies.

Assays for a further two batches of approximately 1,000 samples in total at Golden Dome South have now been received. More significant gold-in-soil anomalies have been returned along the east-west faults identified from gravity data analysis (Figure 1).

These most recent anomalies are concentrated in the southern zone of the Golden Dome South area and include multiple samples of both 20-30 ppb Au and +30 ppb Au. Consistency between historical soil gold anomalies and identified in-situ gold mineralisation is affirmed by historical drilling results, such as the historical intercept of 6.1m @ 2.79 g/t Au, which is located approximately 500 metres to the north of this southern zone at Golden Dome South.

Surface mapping is planned as soon as conditions permit, to refine the identified gold anomalies and provide enhanced targeting for planned future drilling activities at Golden Dome South.

Anova Metals Limited

Level 3, 3-5 Bennett Street, East Perth WA 6004

1

ABN 20 147 678 779

P +61 8 9481 0389 E info@anovametals.com.au W anovametals.com.au

For personal use only

The RC drilling program for 2021 was completed with 15 holes having been drilled for a total of 2,620 meters (Figure 2). Drilling was stopped earlier than planned due to the weather conditions. However, the two main greenfield targets were tested, including Crusher Zone South and Beadles Fault; to find repeat ore bodies in between Beadles Creek and South Sammy. Encouraging Carlin gold mineralisation indicators such as sulphide mineralisation and argillic alteration were observed from the RC chips (see Anova ASX release dated 7 December 2021). One hole designed to follow up the 401 deposit drilling intercept of 10.85m @ 3.96 g/t in 2020 was completed as well (see Anova ASX release dated 21 October 2021). The fully permitted 11 holes with a total of 2,500 meters will be continued to drill in 2022. Assay results are expected to be received late in January and early February. The Company will keep the market informed.

6.1 m @ 2.79g/t

Figure 1: New gold-in-soil anomalies identified in the southern zone of Golden Dome South

2

For personal use only

Figure 2: Big Springs Gold Project RC drilling program in 2021

This announcement has been authorised for release by: Mingyan Wang, Managing Director

a

b

CONTACT:

Investors

Media

+61 8 9481 0389

Michael Vaughan (Fivemark Partners)

info@anovametals.com.au

+61 422 602 720

3

Table 1: Mineral Resources

Measured

Indicated

Inferred

Combined

only

Project

kT

Grade

Koz

kT

Grade

Koz

kT

Grade

Koz

kT

Grade

Koz

Big Springs (JORC 2012)

North Sammy

346

7.0

77.9

615

3.1

62.2

498

2.8

44.1

1,458

3.9

184.1

North Sammy Contact

443

2.3

32.4

864

1.4

39.3

1,307

1.7

71.8

South Sammy

295

4.0

38.2

3,586

2.1

239.9

3,721

1.3

159

7,602

1.8

437.2

Beadles Creek

119

2.2

8.2

2,583

2.3

193.5

2,702

2.3

201.7

Mac Ridge

1,887

1.3

81.1

1,887

1.3

81.1

Dorsey Creek

278

1.4

12.9

278

1.4

12.9

Briens Fault

799

1.6

40.5

799

1.6

40.5

Big Springs Sub-Total

641

5.6

116.1

4,762

2.2

343.3

10,630

1.7

570.4

16,032

2.0

1,029.9

use

Note: Appropriate rounding applied

1. The information in this announcement that relates to the mineral resources for the Company's Big Springs Project was first reported by the Company

in its resource announcement ("Resource Announcement") dated 26 June 2014. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or

data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement, and in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material

assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

personal

Competent Person Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Result for the Big Springs Project is based on information compiled by Dr. Geoffrey Xue. Dr.

Xue is a full time employee of Anova and a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience of relevance to

the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in

the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore

Reserves. Dr. Xue consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Big Springs Project is based on information compiled by Mr Lauritz Barnes,

Principal Consultant Geologist - Trepanier Pty Ltd. Mr Barnes is a shareholder of Anova. Mr Barnes is a member of the Australian Institute of

Geoscientists and has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities

undertaken to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for

Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Barnes consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his

information in the form and context in which they appear.

Anova Metals Limited

Level 3, 3-5 Bennett Street, East Perth WA 6004

4

ABN 20 147 678 779

P +61 8 9481 0389 E info@anovametals.com.au W anovametals.com.au

r

Appendix 1: JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Supporting tables.

For personal use only

The following section is provided to ensure compliance with the JORC (2012) requirements for the reporting of exploration results for the Big Springs gold deposit in Nevada.

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,

Approximately 5500 soil samples

techniques

random chips, or specific specialised industry

were collected with sampling

standard measurement tools appropriate to the

density of 30 meters E-W and 70

minerals under investigation, such as down hole

meters N-S.

gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).

Samples will collected at a size of

These examples should not be taken as limiting the

500 grams for each, with a depth

broad meaning of sampling.

of approximately 0.3 meters

Include reference to measures taken to ensure

below surface.

sample representivity and the appropriate calibration

Samples have been dispatched to

of any measurement tools or systems used.

ALS Global in Reno, NV for

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that

analysis

are Material to the Public Report.

Fire assay will be used for Au

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been

analysis and aqua regia/ICP MS

done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse

will be used for multi element

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples

analysis.

from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g

charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

explanation may be required, such as where there is

coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.

Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of

detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole

N/A

techniques

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc)

and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube,

depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what

method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip

N/A

recovery

sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and

ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample

recovery and grade and whether sample bias may

have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

N/A

geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of

detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource

estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in

nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant

intersections logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter,

Each sample is about 500 grams,

techniques and

half or all core taken.

and organic materials were

sieved out.

Anova Metals Limited

Level 3, 3-5 Bennett Street, East Perth WA 6004

5

ABN 20 147 678 779

P +61 8 9481 0389 E info@anovametals.com.au W anovametals.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anova Metals Limited published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 22:34:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANOVA METALS LIMITED
05:35pANOVA METALS : Further Gold-in-Soil Targets identified at Golden Dome South
PU
01/16Anova Metals Renews Mining Permit for Nevada Gold Project for Five Years
MT
2021Anova Metals Identifies Gold-in-Soil Targets at Big Springs Gold Project in Nevada
MT
2021ANOVA METALS : Strong Gold-in-Soil Targets Identified at Mac Ridge
PU
2021Anova Metals Identifies New Targets at Big Springs Project in Nevada
MT
2021ANOVA METALS : New Gold-in-Soil Targets and RC Drilling Update
PU
2021Anova Metals Limited Receives Assay Results for Approximately 1,500 Soil Samples from T..
CI
2021ANOVA METALS : RIU Resurgence Conference Presentation
PU
2021ANOVA METALS : Begins Drilling at Big Springs Project in Nevada; Shares Climb 4%
MT
2021Anova Metals Limited Announces That the 2021 Rc Drilling Program Has Commenced At Its 1..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,18 M -3,01 M -3,01 M
Net cash 2021 7,65 M 5,51 M 5,51 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,8 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 38,2%
Chart ANOVA METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Anova Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mingyan Wang Managing Director & Director
Eddie Rigg Non-Executive Chairman
Amanda Buckingham Non-Executive Director
David Lee Palumbo Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANOVA METALS LIMITED-10.00%19
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.29%48 916
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-2.54%33 242
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-9.30%20 952
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-8.33%17 881
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-0.29%14 567