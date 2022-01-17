Anova Metals : Further Gold-in-Soil Targets identified at Golden Dome South

Further Gold-in-Soil Targets identified at

Golden Dome South

HIGHLIGHTS:

Another approximately 1,000 assay results received from large-scale soil sampling programs.

large-scale soil sampling programs. Further gold-in soil anomalies returned from the southern zone of Golden Dome South, with this anomalism typically located along the east-west faulting identified from gravity studies.

gold-in soil anomalies returned from the southern zone of Golden Dome South, with this anomalism typically located along the east-west faulting identified from gravity studies. Surface mapping is planned this year to refine the targets identified via geochemistry for planned future drilling activities.

15 holes with a total of 2,620 meters were completed with the greenfield targets Crusher Zone South and Beadles Creek fault now tested. Assay results are expected to be received late January and early February.

Anova Metals Limited (ASX: AWV) (Anova or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received further assay results for another two batches of soil samples from last year's exploration program at its 100%-owned Big Springs Gold Project (Big Springs) in Nevada, US.

Approximately 5,500 soil samples were collected at Big Springs in 2021 over an area of approximately 17 km2. This sampling was designed to evaluate the gold mineralisation potential at Jacks Creek, Mac Ridge North and Golden Dome South (see Anova ASX release dated 20 September 2021).

Assay results for more than 4,000 soil samples have previously been received with Anova announcing encouraging new gold anomalies at Jacks Creek, Mac Ridge North and Golden Dome, including within new claims that were only secured by the Company in August 2021 (see Anova ASX release dated 7 December 2021 and 14 December 2021). These anomalies are typically located along the faults and intersections between faults that were identified from gravity studies.

Assays for a further two batches of approximately 1,000 samples in total at Golden Dome South have now been received. More significant gold-in-soil anomalies have been returned along the east-west faults identified from gravity data analysis (Figure 1).

These most recent anomalies are concentrated in the southern zone of the Golden Dome South area and include multiple samples of both 20-30 ppb Au and +30 ppb Au. Consistency between historical soil gold anomalies and identified in-situ gold mineralisation is affirmed by historical drilling results, such as the historical intercept of 6.1m @ 2.79 g/t Au, which is located approximately 500 metres to the north of this southern zone at Golden Dome South.

Surface mapping is planned as soon as conditions permit, to refine the identified gold anomalies and provide enhanced targeting for planned future drilling activities at Golden Dome South.