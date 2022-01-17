Anova Metals : Further Gold-in-Soil Targets identified at Golden Dome South
01/17/2022 | 05:35pm EST
18 January 2022
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
Further Gold-in-Soil Targets identified at
Golden Dome South
HIGHLIGHTS:
Another approximately 1,000 assay results received from large-scale soil sampling programs.
Further gold-in soil anomalies returned from the southern zone of Golden Dome South, with this anomalism typically located along the east-west faulting identified from gravity studies.
Surface mapping is planned this year to refine the targets identified via geochemistry for planned future drilling activities.
15 holes with a total of 2,620 meters were completed with the greenfield targets Crusher Zone South and Beadles Creek fault now tested. Assay results are expected to be received late January and early February.
Anova Metals Limited (ASX: AWV) (Anova or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received further assay results for another two batches of soil samples from last year's exploration program at its 100%-owned Big Springs Gold Project (Big Springs) in Nevada, US.
Approximately 5,500 soil samples were collected at Big Springs in 2021 over an area of approximately 17 km2. This sampling was designed to evaluate the gold mineralisation potential at Jacks Creek, Mac Ridge North and Golden Dome South (see Anova ASX release dated 20 September 2021).
Assay results for more than 4,000 soil samples have previously been received with Anova announcing encouraging new gold anomalies at Jacks Creek, Mac Ridge North and Golden Dome, including within new claims that were only secured by the Company in August 2021 (see Anova ASX release dated 7 December 2021 and 14 December 2021). These anomalies are typically located along the faults and intersections between faults that were identified from gravity studies.
Assays for a further two batches of approximately 1,000 samples in total at Golden Dome South have now been received. More significant gold-in-soil anomalies have been returned along the east-west faults identified from gravity data analysis (Figure 1).
These most recent anomalies are concentrated in the southern zone of the Golden Dome South area and include multiple samples of both 20-30 ppb Au and +30 ppb Au. Consistency between historical soil gold anomalies and identified in-situ gold mineralisation is affirmed by historical drilling results, such as the historical intercept of 6.1m @ 2.79 g/t Au, which is located approximately 500 metres to the north of this southern zone at Golden Dome South.
Surface mapping is planned as soon as conditions permit, to refine the identified gold anomalies and provide enhanced targeting for planned future drilling activities at Golden Dome South.
Anova Metals Limited
Level 3, 3-5 Bennett Street, East Perth WA 6004
ABN 20 147 678 779
P+61 8 9481 0389E info@anovametals.com.au W anovametals.com.au
The RC drilling program for 2021 was completed with 15 holes having been drilled for a total of 2,620 meters (Figure 2). Drilling was stopped earlier than planned due to the weather conditions. However, the two main greenfield targets were tested, including Crusher Zone South and Beadles Fault; to find repeat ore bodies in between Beadles Creek and South Sammy. Encouraging Carlin gold mineralisation indicators such as sulphide mineralisation and argillic alteration were observed from the RC chips (see Anova ASX release dated 7 December 2021). One hole designed to follow up the 401 deposit drilling intercept of 10.85m @ 3.96 g/t in 2020 was completed as well (see Anova ASX release dated 21 October 2021). The fully permitted 11 holes with a total of 2,500 meters will be continued to drill in 2022. Assay results are expected to be received late in January and early February. The Company will keep the market informed.
6.1 m @ 2.79g/t
Figure 1: New gold-in-soil anomalies identified in the southern zone of Golden Dome South
Figure 2: Big Springs Gold Project RC drilling program in 2021
This announcement has been authorised for release by: Mingyan Wang, Managing Director
CONTACT:
Investors
Media
+61 8 9481 0389
Michael Vaughan (Fivemark Partners)
info@anovametals.com.au
+61 422 602 720
Table 1: Mineral Resources
Measured
Indicated
Inferred
Combined
Project
kT
Grade
Koz
kT
Grade
Koz
kT
Grade
Koz
kT
Grade
Koz
Big Springs (JORC 2012)
North Sammy
346
7.0
77.9
615
3.1
62.2
498
2.8
44.1
1,458
3.9
184.1
North Sammy Contact
443
2.3
32.4
864
1.4
39.3
1,307
1.7
71.8
South Sammy
295
4.0
38.2
3,586
2.1
239.9
3,721
1.3
159
7,602
1.8
437.2
Beadles Creek
119
2.2
8.2
2,583
2.3
193.5
2,702
2.3
201.7
Mac Ridge
1,887
1.3
81.1
1,887
1.3
81.1
Dorsey Creek
278
1.4
12.9
278
1.4
12.9
Briens Fault
799
1.6
40.5
799
1.6
40.5
Big Springs Sub-Total
641
5.6
116.1
4,762
2.2
343.3
10,630
1.7
570.4
16,032
2.0
1,029.9
Note: Appropriate rounding applied
1. The information in this announcement that relates to the mineral resources for the Company's Big Springs Project was first reported by the Company
in its resource announcement ("Resource Announcement") dated 26 June 2014. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or
data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement, and in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material
assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Competent Person Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Result for the Big Springs Project is based on information compiled by Dr. Geoffrey Xue. Dr.
Xue is a full time employee of Anova and a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience of relevance to
the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in
the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore
Reserves. Dr. Xue consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.
The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Big Springs Project is based on information compiled by Mr Lauritz Barnes,
Principal Consultant Geologist - Trepanier Pty Ltd. Mr Barnes is a shareholder of Anova. Mr Barnes is a member of the Australian Institute of
Geoscientists and has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities
undertaken to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for
Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Barnes consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his
information in the form and context in which they appear.
