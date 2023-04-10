Advanced search
    ANPC   US03635R2067

ANPAC BIO-MEDICAL SCIENCE CO., LTD.

(ANPC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:43 2023-04-10 pm EDT
4.110 USD   +2.49%
05:27pAnpac Bio Medical Science : Current Report - Form 6-K
04/06Univest Securities, Llc Announces Closing Of $3.0 Million Registered Direct Offering For Its Client Anpac Bio-medical Science Co., Ltd. (nasdaq : Anpc)
04/03AnPac Bio-Medical Science Announces Pricing of $3.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
AnPac Bio Medical Science : Current Report - Form 6-K

04/10/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

On April 10, 2023, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (the "Company") engaged Zhong Yin Law Firm as the Company's legal counsel with respect to laws of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC", which, for the purposes of this report, excludes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan). Effective April 10, 2023, Zhong Lun Law Firm will no longer serve as the Company's PRC legal Counsel.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 21:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18,0 M 2,62 M 2,62 M
Net income 2021 -119 M -17,3 M -17,3 M
Net Debt 2021 22,5 M 3,27 M 3,27 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 92,1 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 19,3x
EV / Sales 2021 8,10x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart ANPAC BIO-MEDICAL SCIENCE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANPAC BIO-MEDICAL SCIENCE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chang Yu Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hao Han Xu Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jinqiu Tang Co-Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Yu Li Chief Financial Officer & Director
He Yu Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANPAC BIO-MEDICAL SCIENCE CO., LTD.-17.09%13
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION34.03%11 826
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-13.13%2 426
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.26.82%1 806
MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.-4.40%1 803
VERACYTE, INC.-8.60%1 565
