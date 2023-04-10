AnPac Bio Medical Science : Current Report - Form 6-K

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

On April 10, 2023, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (the "Company") engaged Zhong Yin Law Firm as the Company's legal counsel with respect to laws of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC", which, for the purposes of this report, excludes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan). Effective April 10, 2023, Zhong Lun Law Firm will no longer serve as the Company's PRC legal Counsel.