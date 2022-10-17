AnPac Bio Medical Science : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

For the month of October 2022

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.

801 Bixing Street, Bihu County

Lishui, Zhejiang Province 323006

The People's Republic of China

Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. has adopted the Fifth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association on October 14, 2022. The full text of the Fifth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association is set forth in Exhibit 5.03 to this report.

Exhibit Description 5.03 Fifth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. By: /s/ Haohan Xu Name: Haohan Xu Title: Co-Chairperson of the Board of Directors

Dated: October 17, 2022