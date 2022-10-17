AnPac Bio Medical Science : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of October 2022
Commission File Number: 001-39137
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.
801 Bixing Street, Bihu County
Lishui, Zhejiang Province 323006
The People's Republic of China
(Address of principal executive office)
EXPLANATORY NOTE
Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. has adopted the Fifth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association on October 14, 2022. The full text of the Fifth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association is set forth in Exhibit 5.03 to this report.
EXHIBIT INDEX
|
Exhibit
|
|
Description
|
5.03
|
|
Fifth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.
|
|
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
By:
|
/s/ Haohan Xu
|
|
|
Name:
|
Haohan Xu
|
|
|
Title:
|
Co-Chairperson of the Board of Directors
Dated: October 17, 2022