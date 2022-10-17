Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANPC   US03635R1077

ANPAC BIO-MEDICAL SCIENCE CO., LTD.

(ANPC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-10-17 pm EDT
0.1867 USD   +4.83%
05:33pAnpac Bio Medical Science : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K
PU
10/13Wall Street Set to Open Sharply Lower as Inflation Hits 40-Year High
MT
10/13US Futures Higher Ahead of September CPI Data, Weekly Jobless Claims Report
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AnPac Bio Medical Science : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K

10/17/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of October 2022

Commission File Number: 001-39137

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.

801 Bixing Street, Bihu County

Lishui, Zhejiang Province 323006

The People's Republic of China

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ¨

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ¨

EXPLANATORY NOTE

Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. has adopted the Fifth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association on October 14, 2022. The full text of the Fifth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association is set forth in Exhibit 5.03 to this report.

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit Description
5.03 Fifth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.
By: /s/ Haohan Xu
Name: Haohan Xu
Title: Co-Chairperson of the Board of Directors

Dated: October 17, 2022

Disclaimer

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 21:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANPAC BIO-MEDICAL SCIENCE CO., LTD.
05:33pAnpac Bio Medical Science : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K
PU
10/13Wall Street Set to Open Sharply Lower as Inflation Hits 40-Year High
MT
10/13US Futures Higher Ahead of September CPI Data, Weekly Jobless Claims Report
MT
10/13Top Premarket Gainers
MT
10/03Anpac Bio Medical Science : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K
PU
10/03AnPac Bio Announces Board and Management Changes
GL
10/03AnPac Bio Announces Board and Management Changes
GL
10/03AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. Appoints Haohan Xu as Co-Chief Executive Officer
CI
10/03Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. Appoints Xiaoyu Li as Chief Financial Officer
CI
10/03AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,26 M 7,26 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,30x
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart ANPAC BIO-MEDICAL SCIENCE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANPAC BIO-MEDICAL SCIENCE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yuyang Cui Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hao Han Xu Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Yu Li Chief Financial Officer & Director
He Yu Chief Medical Officer
Du Xuedong Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANPAC BIO-MEDICAL SCIENCE CO., LTD.-85.40%7
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-61.00%5 371
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-51.25%4 984
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-35.44%3 231
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.99%1 461
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-53.64%1 397