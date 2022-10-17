Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Anpario plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANP   GB00B3NWT178

ANPARIO PLC

(ANP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:01 2022-10-17 am EDT
389.74 GBX   -1.33%
10:13aAnpario : An Interview with CEO, Richard Edwards
PU
10/07Anpario : Publishes New ESG Initiatives
PU
09/14Earnings Flash (ANP.L) ANPARIO Reports H1 Revenue GBP16.5M
MT
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

Anpario : An Interview with CEO, Richard Edwards

10/17/2022 | 10:13am EDT
In a recent interview published by Feed Planet, Richard Edwards gives readers an insight into who Anpario are and what makes us "Global Leaders, Local Experts".

The interview covers various areas of Anpario's operations, including information on our innovative product range, our target markets and core values, as well as providing details on our CEO and his background.

"…speciality feed additives improve feed efficiency so it would be a false economy to reduce their use just at the time when the cost of feed is increasing, because the savings will be more. Supplementing diets with feed additives such as Orego-Stim has been shown to provide a profitable return on investment, helping producers get more, for less…."

Read the full article on the Feed Planet website:https://feedplanetmagazine.com/blog/we-are-like-a-team-of-specialist-doctors-2073

Back to News & Events

Disclaimer

Anpario plc published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 14:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 34,3 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 14,7 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 94,2 M 106 M 106 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart ANPARIO PLC
Duration : Period :
Anpario plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANPARIO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 395,00 GBX
Average target price 700,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 77,2%
Managers and Directors
Richard P. Edwards Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Charles Wilson Director & Group Finance Director
Helen Catherine Devonald Allum Non-Executive Chairman
Wendy Wakeman Group Technical Director
Shane Bailey Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANPARIO PLC-35.88%106
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-14.41%14 493
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-2.96%9 173
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-10.92%5 623
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS-1.96%5 490
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-14.68%5 154