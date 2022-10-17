Anpario : An Interview with CEO, Richard Edwards

In a recent interview published by Feed Planet, Richard Edwards gives readers an insight into who Anpario are and what makes us "Global Leaders, Local Experts".

The interview covers various areas of Anpario's operations, including information on our innovative product range, our target markets and core values, as well as providing details on our CEO and his background.

"…speciality feed additives improve feed efficiency so it would be a false economy to reduce their use just at the time when the cost of feed is increasing, because the savings will be more. Supplementing diets with feed additives such as Orego-Stim has been shown to provide a profitable return on investment, helping producers get more, for less…."

Read the full article on the Feed Planet website:https://feedplanetmagazine.com/blog/we-are-like-a-team-of-specialist-doctors-2073