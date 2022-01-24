Log in
  Anpario plc
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Anpario plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANP   GB00B3NWT178

ANPARIO PLC

(ANP)
01/24 05:05:52 am
609 GBX   -0.16%
05:14aANPARIO : Announces Charity of the Year for 2022
PU
2021Anpario Granted UK Patent For Orego-Stim
MT
2021ANPARIO PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Anpario : Announces Charity of the Year for 2022

01/24/2022 | 05:14am EST
We are pleased to announce that Anpario staff have chosen Weston Park Cancer Charity as our 2022 Charity of the Year!

Weston Park Cancer Charity provides financial, physical, and emotional support to patients and families facing a cancer diagnosis. Weston Park is also an experimental cancer research centre which conducts vital research and clinical trials run by exceptional medical experts every year. The results are shared, helping to influence cancer treatments both nationally and globally. Funding is required to keep deliver the free of charge services, advice, therapies and support, as well as enabling this vital research to continue.

Anpario will support fundraising efforts and charitable events over the course of the year to help raise funds and awareness for the great work conducted by Weston Park Cancer Charity.

To find out more about how you can get involved with the charity visit: www.westonpark.org.uk/

If you or someone you care about has been diagnosed with cancer, Weston Park have support available. Visit: www.westonpark.org.uk/cancer-services for more information.

Disclaimer

Anpario plc published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 10:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
