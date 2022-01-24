Anpario : Announces Charity of the Year for 2022

We are pleased to announce that Anpario staff have chosen Weston Park Cancer Charity as our 2022 Charity of the Year!

Weston Park Cancer Charity provides financial, physical, and emotional support to patients and families facing a cancer diagnosis. Weston Park is also an experimental cancer research centre which conducts vital research and clinical trials run by exceptional medical experts every year. The results are shared, helping to influence cancer treatments both nationally and globally. Funding is required to keep deliver the free of charge services, advice, therapies and support, as well as enabling this vital research to continue.

Anpario will support fundraising efforts and charitable events over the course of the year to help raise funds and awareness for the great work conducted by Weston Park Cancer Charity.

To find out more about how you can get involved with the charity visit: www.westonpark.org.uk/

If you or someone you care about has been diagnosed with cancer, Weston Park have support available. Visit: www.westonpark.org.uk/cancer-services for more information.