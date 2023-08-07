Anpario, the independent manufacturer of natural sustainable animal feed additives for health, nutrition and biosecurity is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Pollock as Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 August 2023.

Tim has an extensive track record at executive director level for several multi-national groups covering agriculture, animal nutrition, soft commodities, and the food ingredient sector. These roles include Director of Strategic Development and M&A for Lallemand Animal Nutrition, a leading global producer of specialty feed additives and as the Food & Agriculture Investment Director for British International Investment, the development finance institution of the British Government. He founded AgCap in 2018, which provides consultancy advice to the food and agribusiness sectors.

Tim also brings public markets experience from his time as a Non-Executive Director and Interim Group Managing Director of London Stock Exchange AIM quoted Zambeef Products plc, the largest vertically integrated food retailing brand in Zambia.

Matthew Robinson, Chairman of Anpario, commented: "We are delighted Tim will be joining the Board. His strong strategic skills and significant corporate experience gained in global agriculture, advising multi-national agribusinesses, private equity and investment banks, will be a valuable addition for Anpario's growth ambitions."

Read more about Tim's appointment on our investors site here: https://www.anpario.com/investor/rns-announcements/2023/directorate-change-9/