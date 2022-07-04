Anpario : Fly's to the Rescue to Reunite Lost Pigeon, Bob…

Global media has been dominated in the past few days by UK racing pigeon Bob, who has found himself on the other side of the world in Alabama, USA, when he got lost during a race from Guernsey back to his home in Gateshead, England.

Anpario, have been supplying pigeon fanciers across the globe with its prize winning Orego-Stim Pigeon formula for over three decades. "We work with pigeon fanciers worldwide, supplying Orego-Stim, alongside other products, to birds like Bob to naturally support gut health", Sarah Osborne, Anpario's Corporate Development Director commented.

"When we heard of Alan's plight to bring home Bob, we didn't hesitate to offer our help. Our teams on the ground in the UK and US are currently working together with Alan on a plan to reunite him with his champion bird", Sarah Osborne continued.

Bob set off three weeks ago for what was expected to be more than a 10-hour journey home. Instead he touched down 4000 miles away in Alabama, after apparently hitching a ride on a ship across the Atlantic. Since being discovered last week in Mexia, Alabama, Bob has been in the care of Monroe Country Animal Shelter, in nearby Monroeville.

Bob's owner Alan Todd, secretary of the Winlaton West End Homing Society in Tyne & Derwent Federation, was simply delighted when Anpario reached out to offer help to reunite him with his much-loved prize bird. Alan commented, "Anpario's support means everything to me, it's fabulous. I was hoping someone with connections in the sport would be able to help, so I was delighted that Anpario came forward, and I will be working with them to bring Bob home as soon as possible".

