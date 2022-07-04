Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Anpario plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANP   GB00B3NWT178

ANPARIO PLC

(ANP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-04 am EDT
510.00 GBX    0.00%
03:53pANPARIO : Fly's to the Rescue to Reunite Lost Pigeon, Bob…
PU
06/22ANPARIO : Appoints Dr Khaled Elganainy as Sales Manager for Egypt,…
PU
04/25ANPARIO : Appoints Dr Lawrence Brown as Senior Technical & Account…
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anpario : Fly's to the Rescue to Reunite Lost Pigeon, Bob…

07/04/2022 | 03:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global media has been dominated in the past few days by UK racing pigeon Bob, who has found himself on the other side of the world in Alabama, USA, when he got lost during a race from Guernsey back to his home in Gateshead, England.

Anpario, have been supplying pigeon fanciers across the globe with its prize winning Orego-Stim Pigeon formula for over three decades. "We work with pigeon fanciers worldwide, supplying Orego-Stim, alongside other products, to birds like Bob to naturally support gut health", Sarah Osborne, Anpario's Corporate Development Director commented.

"When we heard of Alan's plight to bring home Bob, we didn't hesitate to offer our help. Our teams on the ground in the UK and US are currently working together with Alan on a plan to reunite him with his champion bird", Sarah Osborne continued.

Bob set off three weeks ago for what was expected to be more than a 10-hour journey home. Instead he touched down 4000 miles away in Alabama, after apparently hitching a ride on a ship across the Atlantic. Since being discovered last week in Mexia, Alabama, Bob has been in the care of Monroe Country Animal Shelter, in nearby Monroeville.

Bob's owner Alan Todd, secretary of the Winlaton West End Homing Society in Tyne & Derwent Federation, was simply delighted when Anpario reached out to offer help to reunite him with his much-loved prize bird. Alan commented, "Anpario's support means everything to me, it's fabulous. I was hoping someone with connections in the sport would be able to help, so I was delighted that Anpario came forward, and I will be working with them to bring Bob home as soon as possible".

To find out more about Orego-Stim and Anpario's other pigeon products contact us.

#BringHomeBob

Back to News & Events

Disclaimer

Anpario plc published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 19:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANPARIO PLC
03:53pANPARIO : Fly's to the Rescue to Reunite Lost Pigeon, Bob…
PU
06/22ANPARIO : Appoints Dr Khaled Elganainy as Sales Manager for Egypt,…
PU
04/25ANPARIO : Appoints Dr Lawrence Brown as Senior Technical & Account…
PU
04/08Anpario plc Announces Directorate Changes
CI
03/21ANPARIO : donates £25,000 to the British Red Cross – Disasters…
PU
03/16Anpario Seeks Acquisitions
CI
03/16Anpario plc Recommends ?nal Dividend, Payable on 29 July, 2022
CI
03/16Anpario plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/01ANPARIO : Invests £1.29 million in Manton Wood Production Site.
PU
01/26Anpario plc Provides Financial Guidance for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 35,8 M 43,4 M 43,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 17,7 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 122 M 147 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart ANPARIO PLC
Duration : Period :
Anpario plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANPARIO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 510,00 GBX
Average target price 742,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
Managers and Directors
Richard P. Edwards Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Charles Wilson Director & Group Finance Director
Helen Catherine Devonald Allum Non-Executive Chairman
Wendy Wakeman Group Technical Director
Shane Bailey Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANPARIO PLC-17.21%146
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-20.72%14 405
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.2.17%10 286
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-0.42%6 477
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.94%6 134
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-25.83%4 808