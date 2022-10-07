Advanced search
    ANP   GB00B3NWT178

ANPARIO PLC

(ANP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:48 2022-10-07 am EDT
414.99 GBX   -0.00%
09/14Earnings Flash (ANP.L) ANPARIO Reports H1 Revenue GBP16.5M
MT
09/14Anpario plc Approves Interim Dividend, Payable on 25 November 2022
CI
09/14Anpario plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anpario : Publishes New ESG Initiatives

10/07/2022 | 11:02am EDT
Anpario is pleased to announce the publication of its inaugural Sustainability Report along with a Video setting out Anpario's ESG commitments and achievements.

Anpario - Sustainability Report 2022

Chair, Kate Allum commented:

"This autumn we have launched our inaugural Sustainability Report & Video. The purpose of these is to demonstrate our commitment to sustainable development across all our business operations. Our extensive range of natural products are central to this by helping our customers build sustainable businesses focused on optimising protein production without negatively impacting our planet.

Our People create and supply sustainable products to benefit our Planet. We deliver on our Promise of good corporate governance with policies and processes designed to deliver diversity and zero tolerance of slavery, bribery and corruption through the supply chain.

Through strong collaborations and working with like-minded stakeholders who supply our materials and use our products for the benefit of global agriculture we will strive to meet our ambitious sustainability goals, including achieving Net Zero Carbon operations by 2030."

To find out more visit our sustainability pages.

Video Back to News & Events

Disclaimer

Anpario plc published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 15:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
