ANPARIO PLC    ANP   GB00B3NWT178

ANPARIO PLC

(ANP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/09 08:16:37 am
558 GBX   +1.45%
03:06aANPARIO : Recent US Trial Finds That Feeding Orego-Stim Resulted in Profit…
PU
02/02ANPARIO : Fit for the Future – Anpario Strengthens Non-Executive Team
PU
01/07ANPARIO : Directorate change
PU
Anpario : Recent US Trial Finds That Feeding Orego-Stim Resulted in Profit…

02/09/2021 | 09:06am EST
A trial managed by Carthage Innovation Swine Solutions (CISS) in the US found that the 100% natural oregano essential oil (OEO) feed additive, Orego-Stim from Anpario, improved numbers of piglets weaned per sow through reduced mortality and removals in lactation. Supplementation of sow diets with the natural phytogenic was found to support sow performance, leading to more piglets weaned per sow and a potential increased profit margin of US$54 per sow.

A total of 200 sows from a commercial Midwest US herd were balanced for parity at service and fed either a control gestation and lactation ration or an Orego-Stim supplemented ration (500 g/tonne) until weaning. The total number of piglets born, numbers born alive and piglet birth weights were recorded for each sow.

The study concluded that at weaning, average litter weights were numerically higher from sows supplemented with Orego-Stim. There was also a reduction in the number of removals and a 2% reduction in pre-weaning mortality. This resulted in a substantial 11% increase in the overall number of piglets weaned from litters of sows fed diets supplemented with Orego-Stim. Such improvements seen in overall performance during the study concluded that OEO supplementation resulted in a potential return of investment of 8:1 for this trial.

Laura Drury, Anpario's Monogastric Technical Manager, commented: 'Previous findings have shown that dietary supplementation of oregano essential oil can decrease oxidative stress in sows and improve piglet pre-weaning and lifetime growth performance. These new trials show driving piglet performance through improved maternal nutrition is a cost-effective way to maximise health of growing piglets.'

Natural, non-synthetic, oregano essential oil has been shown to contain more than 100 beneficial compounds which work synergistically to offer a multitude of benefits. Compounds such as ρ-cymene, carvacrol and thymol are acknowledged to have a role in appetite enhancement, offer antibacterial and antioxidant functions, as well providing effective immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory properties.

Read more - article on pig333.com
Disclaimer

Anpario plc published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 14:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 30,5 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
Net income 2020 3,30 M 4,55 M 4,55 M
Net cash 2020 13,6 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,6x
Yield 2020 1,57%
Capitalization 127 M 175 M 176 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,73x
EV / Sales 2021 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 71,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 569,51 GBX
Last Close Price 550,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard P. Edwards Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Karen L. Prior Group Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Peter Anthony Lawrence Non-Executive Chairman
Wendy Wakeman Group Technical Director
Shane Bailey Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANPARIO PLC14.58%175
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED26.84%21 400
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS3.74%7 785
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-9.58%6 903
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-10.25%5 640
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY11.90%5 356
