Hummingbird Resources PLC - Birmingham, England-based gold producer, developer and explorer focused on West Africa - Provides update at annual general meeting. Says: "With our second gold mine in West Africa, Kouroussa, achieving first gold pour on June 8, ahead of the end of Q2-2023 schedule and on budget, we are officially a multi-asset, multi jurisdiction gold producer, and a company that is in a fundamentally stronger position to where we were 12 months ago." Adds company has made a strong start to the year, with several key initiatives implemented to take the company forward for financial year 2023 and beyond.

Anpario PLC - Nottinghamshire-based animal feed additive manufacturer - Says current trading and the outlook for 2023 remains in line with market expectations. Explains the sales performance since the start of the year has continued at the weaker levels seen in the final quarter of 2022, reflecting the current challenges facing the global agricultural industry. Expects the group's performance to improve as the year progresses. Adds gross margins have improved as lower raw material costs work their way through inventory, and further improvement is expected as production volumes increase.

Likewise Group PLC - Birmingham, England-based domestic and commercial floor coverings distributor - Reports total group sales have increased by 18% in the six months to June 29. Says it is particularly pleasing that sales are developing across all geographical regions in both residential and commercial flooring. The order book is positive for commercial flooring particularly in the education sector. With a positive first half, the group is optimistic regarding the opportunities in the traditionally stronger third and fourth quarters and is on target to achieve its current market expectations for the financial year ending December 31. Further, reports all resolutions were passed at the annual general meeting.

Roquefort Therapeutics PLC - London-based biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class medicines in the oncology market - Says progress has continued into 2023 with the further advancement of the in-house development of a platform of novel mRNA cancer medicines and the signing of a strategic licence agreement with Randox Laboratories to utilise Midkine antibodies in medical diagnostics. Adds: "All programs have met key R&D milestones on time and within budget and the progress made across all our programs is highly encouraging and in-keeping with our strategy."

DX (Group) PLC - Slough, England-based provider of delivery solutions, including parcel freight, secure courier and logistics services - Buys licence-to-occupy 13 former Tuffnells sites and agrees terms to purchase for GBP1 million cash the freehold of a further site. Explains the initial licences are a precursor to entering into direct lease agreements. DX also agrees terms directly with a landlord for a long lease over a fifteenth site. Also hires 250 staff previously at Tuffnells.

Light Science Tech. Holdings PLC - Derbyshire, England-based agricultural lighting and monitoring systems provider - Says trading in the six months to May 31 was in line with the expectations, with revenue expected to be around GBP4.4 million, up 22% from GBP3.6 million the year prior. Performance reflects the benefits of operational improvements undertaken to improve gross margins, which grew to 20.9%, compared to 17.7% in the financial year 2022.

