  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Anpario plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANP   GB00B3NWT178

ANPARIO PLC

(ANP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:54 2022-09-06 am EDT
550.00 GBX   -4.35%
11:16aDutch bakeries face threat of closure as energy costs surge, industry body says
RE
07/14ANPARIO PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/04ANPARIO : Fly's to the Rescue to Reunite Lost Pigeon, Bob…
PU
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dutch bakeries face threat of closure as energy costs surge, industry body says

09/06/2022 | 11:16am EDT
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A surge in energy prices is threatening a wave of closures across the Dutch bakery sector, its industry lobby warned on Tuesday, with some businesses saying costs have risen as much as tenfold.

Dutch inflation hit 12% in August, Statistics Netherlands said on Tuesday, driven largely by a 151% year-on-year leap in gas and electricity prices.

"I am hearing from a lot of entrepreneurs that if this holds up for much longer, they'll have to close up shop," said Marie-Helene Zengerink, general manager of the Dutch Association for Bread and Pastry Bakers, which has 1,600 affiliated bakers.

"We are talking about a lot of family businesses. It's a real emergency."

The association took out a full-page ad in the Dutch daily Algemeen Dagblad newspaper on Tuesday, appealing to the government to do something about runaway energy costs.

Governments across Europe have pushed through multibillion-euro packages to protect companies and households following a jump in power prices, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine helped drive the cost of gas sharply higher.

Energy contracts for many bakers have expired or are set to expire this year, with power bills sometimes jumping from 3,000 euros ($2,968) a month to 30,000 euros a month, Zengerink said.

"That's not a cost you can pass on to customers for a loaf of bread."

The association is lobbying the Dutch government to temporarily scrap tax on energy and to drop its opposition to a an energy price cap imposed in some European countries.

Others in the food sector were also suffering from rising costs. Dutch online grocery delivery company Picnic, with annual sales of roughly 450 million euros, said it was halting deliveries of frozen goods.

"The energy crisis has hit our ice supplier so much that it can no longer make sustainable dry ice," Picnic said.

Customers will not be able to order frozen pizzas, meals or ice cream until it has found an alternative supplier, it said.

($1 = 1.0120 euros)

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Charlotte Van Campenhout


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 35,8 M 41,2 M 41,2 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 17,3 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,82%
Capitalization 137 M 158 M 158 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
EV / Sales 2023 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart ANPARIO PLC
Duration : Period :
Anpario plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANPARIO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 575,00 GBX
Average target price 742,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Managers and Directors
Richard P. Edwards Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Charles Wilson Director & Group Finance Director
Helen Catherine Devonald Allum Non-Executive Chairman
Wendy Wakeman Group Technical Director
Shane Bailey Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANPARIO PLC-6.66%158
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-18.69%14 278
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.2.63%9 986
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-1.26%6 477
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS0.00%5 859
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-16.59%5 226