Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Anritsu Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6754   JP3128800004

ANRITSU CORPORATION

(6754)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-13 am EDT
1505.00 JPY   +0.13%
02:14aANRITSU : Notice Concerning the Status of Purchase of Treasury Stock and Completion
PU
07/06Anritsu Buys Back Shares for $25 Million in June
MT
07/05ANRITSU : Notice Concerning Progress on Purchase of Treasury Stock
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anritsu : Notice Concerning the Status of Purchase of Treasury Stock and Completion

07/13/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 13,2022

Company Name: ANRITSU CORPORATION

Representative: Hirokazu Hamada ; President and Director

(Listed at Tokyo Stock exchange, 6754)

Contact Person: Akifumi Kubota ;

Director, Executive Vice President, CFO (Phone: +81 46 296 6507)

Notice Concerning the Status of Purchase of Treasury Stock and

Completion

(Purchase of treasury stock based on the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation in

accordance with Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Concerning purchase of treasury stock in accordance with the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied by replacing the term and phrase pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the said Act, Anritsu Corporation announces its status on purchase of treasury stock as follows.

And Anritsu Corporation has completed the purchase of treasury stock resolved by the Board of Directors meeting held on May 31, 2022.

  1. Class of the shares to be purchased: Common stock
  2. Purchase period: From July 1, 2022 to July 12, 2022 (on a contract basis)
  3. Number of shares purchased: 1,104,100 shares
  4. Total amount of purchase in yen: 1,668,117,500 yen
  5. Acquisition method: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange market

(For reference)

1. Details of the resolution approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 31, 2022

  1. Class of the shares to be purchased: Common stock
  2. Number of shares that can be purchased: 5,000,000 shares (upper limit)

(Ratio to the number of issued and outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock): 3.7%)

  1. Total amount of purchase in yen: 5,000,000,000 yen (upper limit)
  2. Purchase period: From June 1, 2022 to July 29, 2022

2. Cumulative number of treasury stock acquired in accordance with the above resolution of the Board of Directors As of July 12, 2022:

  1. Number of shares purchased: 3,341,700 shares
  2. Total amount of purchase in yen: 4,999,947,400 yen

Disclaimer

Anritsu Corporation published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANRITSU CORPORATION
02:14aANRITSU : Notice Concerning the Status of Purchase of Treasury Stock and Completion
PU
07/06Anritsu Buys Back Shares for $25 Million in June
MT
07/05ANRITSU : Notice Concerning Progress on Purchase of Treasury Stock
PU
07/05Tranche Update on Anritsu Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 31, 2022.
CI
07/01Anritsu Introduces Software to Expand IQ Measurement and Analysis Capabilities of Field..
CI
06/29CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT (LAST UP : June 29, 2022)
PU
06/21Anritsu Corporation and Tektronix, Inc. Demonstrate PCI-Express® 6.0
CI
06/01Anritsu to Cancel Nearly 2% of Issued Shares
MT
06/01Aroma Bit, Inc. announced that it has received funding from Anritsu Corporation
CI
05/31Anritsu Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 5,000,000 shares, representing 3.7%..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 116 B 847 M 847 M
Net income 2023 15 134 M 111 M 111 M
Net cash 2023 51 972 M 380 M 380 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,4x
Yield 2023 2,73%
Capitalization 196 B 1 436 M 1 436 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
EV / Sales 2024 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 4 168
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart ANRITSU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Anritsu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANRITSU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 503,00 JPY
Average target price 1 924,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hirokazu Hamada Manager-Development I
Akifumi Kubota Manager-Accounting
Hirokazu Hashimoto Chairman
Yukihiro Takahashi Chief Information Officer
Hanako Noda Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANRITSU CORPORATION-13.67%1 436
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-31.48%25 464
LONGSHINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-25.57%4 160
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.-28.41%2 772
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.-29.35%2 582
CHROMA ATE INC.-24.75%2 092