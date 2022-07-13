Anritsu : Notice Concerning the Status of Purchase of Treasury Stock and Completion

July 13,2022

Company Name: ANRITSU CORPORATION

Representative: Hirokazu Hamada ; President and Director

(Listed at Tokyo Stock exchange, 6754)

Contact Person: Akifumi Kubota ;

Director, Executive Vice President, CFO (Phone: +81 46 296 6507)

Notice Concerning the Status of Purchase of Treasury Stock and

Completion

(Purchase of treasury stock based on the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation in

accordance with Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Concerning purchase of treasury stock in accordance with the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied by replacing the term and phrase pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the said Act, Anritsu Corporation announces its status on purchase of treasury stock as follows.

And Anritsu Corporation has completed the purchase of treasury stock resolved by the Board of Directors meeting held on May 31, 2022.

Class of the shares to be purchased: Common stock Purchase period: From July 1, 2022 to July 12, 2022 (on a contract basis) Number of shares purchased: 1,104,100 shares Total amount of purchase in yen: 1,668,117,500 yen Acquisition method: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange market

(For reference)

1. Details of the resolution approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 31, 2022

Class of the shares to be purchased: Common stock Number of shares that can be purchased: 5,000,000 shares (upper limit)

(Ratio to the number of issued and outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock): 3.7%)

Total amount of purchase in yen: 5,000,000,000 yen (upper limit) Purchase period: From June 1, 2022 to July 29, 2022

2. Cumulative number of treasury stock acquired in accordance with the above resolution of the Board of Directors （As of July 12, 2022）: