ANSA McAL : 07 Jun 2023 – ANSA McAL Limited – Appointment of Senior Officer

ANSA McAL LIMITED

LEGAL NOTICE

PURSUANT TO SECTION 64 (1)(b) OF THE SECURITIES ACT, 2012

ANSA McAL Limited ("the Company") wishes to announce that Mr. Miles Baker, Chief Strategy Officer of the Company, has assumed responsibility for Enterprise Risk Management, effective June 1st, 2023.

Mr. Alastair Paton continues to hold the position of Head of Group Internal Audit.

This change was effected to ensure alignment of corporate functions to facilitate the Company's growth strategy. We wish both Mr. Baker and Mr. Paton success in their respective roles.

By Order of the Board

Frances Bain-Cumberbatch

Corporate Secretary

11th Floor, TATIL Building

11 Maraval Road

Port of Spain, Trinidad, W.I

June 7th, 2023