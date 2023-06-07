ANSA McAL : 07 Jun 2023 – ANSA McAL Limited – Appointment of Senior Officer

ANSA McAL LIMITED
LEGAL NOTICE
PURSUANT TO SECTION 64 (1)(b) OF THE SECURITIES ACT, 2012
ANSA McAL Limited ("the Company") wishes to announce that Mr. Miles Baker, Chief Strategy Officer of the Company, has assumed responsibility for Enterprise Risk Management, effective June 1st, 2023.
Mr. Alastair Paton continues to hold the position of Head of Group Internal Audit.
This change was effected to ensure alignment of corporate functions to facilitate the Company's growth strategy. We wish both Mr. Baker and Mr. Paton success in their respective roles.
By Order of the Board
Frances Bain-Cumberbatch
Corporate Secretary
11th Floor, TATIL Building
11 Maraval Road
Port of Spain, Trinidad, W.I
June 7th, 2023
Disclaimer
ANSA McAL Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 13:29:06 UTC.