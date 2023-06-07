Advanced search
    AMCL   TTP036181084

ANSA MCAL LIMITED

(AMCL)
End-of-day quote Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-05
51.01 TTD   +0.02%
09:30aAnsa Mcal : 07 Jun 2023 – ANSA McAL Limited – Appointment of Senior Officer
PU
05/12Ansa Mcal : 12 May 2023 – ANSA McAL Limited – Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended March 31st, 2023
PU
05/12ANSA McAL Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ANSA McAL : 07 Jun 2023 – ANSA McAL Limited – Appointment of Senior Officer

06/07/2023 | 09:30am EDT
ANSA McAL LIMITED

LEGAL NOTICE

PURSUANT TO SECTION 64 (1)(b) OF THE SECURITIES ACT, 2012

ANSA McAL Limited ("the Company") wishes to announce that Mr. Miles Baker, Chief Strategy Officer of the Company, has assumed responsibility for Enterprise Risk Management, effective June 1st, 2023.

Mr. Alastair Paton continues to hold the position of Head of Group Internal Audit.

This change was effected to ensure alignment of corporate functions to facilitate the Company's growth strategy. We wish both Mr. Baker and Mr. Paton success in their respective roles.

By Order of the Board

Frances Bain-Cumberbatch

Corporate Secretary

11th Floor, TATIL Building

11 Maraval Road

Port of Spain, Trinidad, W.I

June 7th, 2023

Financials
Sales 2022 6 525 M 970 M 970 M
Net income 2022 198 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net cash 2022 3 865 M 574 M 574 M
P/E ratio 2022 44,9x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 8 794 M 1 307 M 1 307 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 22,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony N. Sabga Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Jackman Group Chief Financial Officer
A. Norman Sabga Executive Chairman
Galt C. Ian Group Chief Information Officer
Craig la Croix Operations Director-Construction
