    AMCL   TTP036181084

ANSA MCAL LIMITED

(AMCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-07
50.00 TTD    0.00%
07:41aAnsa Mcal : 08 Feb 2023 – ANSA McAL Limited – Notice of Material Information – Acquisition of Colfire
PU
2022Ansa Mcal : 16 Dec 2022 – ANSA McAL Limited – Trading in Shares
PU
2022Ansa Mcal : 07 Dec 2022 – ANSA McAL Limited – Trading in Shares
PU
ANSA McAL : 08 Feb 2023 – ANSA McAL Limited – Notice of Material Information – Acquisition of Colfire

02/09/2023 | 07:41am EST
NOTICE PURSUANT TO SECTION 64(1)(b) OF THE SECURITIES ACT, CHAP. 83:02

and

RULE 603 of the TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE RULES

On December 29, 2022, TATIL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ANSA Merchant Bank Limited ("AMBL"), whose ultimate parent is ANSA McAL (ANSA McAL owning 82.5% of AMBL shares), launched an offer and take-over bid to the shareholders of Colfire to acquire all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in Colfire at a cash price of TT$20.32 per ordinary share (the "Offer"). On February 6, 2023, TATIL initiated the process to take up and pay for 15,357,405 ordinary shares representing 97.5% of the total issued shareholding in Colfire, duly and validly deposited pursuant to the Offer.

Since the Offer has been accepted by shareholders holding at least 90% of the total shareholding in Colfire, TATIL shall acquire from each shareholder in Colfire who did not accept the Offer, the shareholding in Colfire not deposited under the Offer, which represents 2.5% of the total shareholding on the same terms of the Offer, by compulsory acquisition pursuant to the provisions of Section 202 of the Companies Act Chap. 81:01 of the Laws of Trinidad and Tobago.

By Order of the Board

Frances Bain-Cumberbatch

Corporate Secretary

ANSA McAL Limited

11th Floor, TATIL Building,

11 Maraval Road,

Port of Spain, Trinidad, W.I.

February 9, 2023

Disclaimer

ANSA McAL Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 12:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 5 970 M 884 M 884 M
Net income 2021 595 M 88,1 M 88,1 M
Net cash 2021 4 508 M 668 M 668 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 8 613 M 1 276 M 1 276 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ANSA MCAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ANSA McAL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony N. Sabga Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Jackman Group Chief Financial Officer
A. Norman Sabga Executive Chairman
Galt C. Ian Group Chief Information Officer
Craig la Croix Operations Director-Construction
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANSA MCAL LIMITED-2.91%1 276
AIR LIQUIDE10.76%82 158
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION3.80%74 193
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.4.98%44 994
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.19.13%32 208
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.17.75%23 150