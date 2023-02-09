ANSA McAL : 08 Feb 2023 – ANSA McAL Limited – Notice of Material Information – Acquisition of Colfire

NOTICE PURSUANT TO SECTION 64(1)(b) OF THE SECURITIES ACT, CHAP. 83:02

and

RULE 603 of the TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE RULES

On December 29, 2022, TATIL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ANSA Merchant Bank Limited ("AMBL"), whose ultimate parent is ANSA McAL (ANSA McAL owning 82.5% of AMBL shares), launched an offer and take-over bid to the shareholders of Colfire to acquire all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in Colfire at a cash price of TT$20.32 per ordinary share (the "Offer"). On February 6, 2023, TATIL initiated the process to take up and pay for 15,357,405 ordinary shares representing 97.5% of the total issued shareholding in Colfire, duly and validly deposited pursuant to the Offer.

Since the Offer has been accepted by shareholders holding at least 90% of the total shareholding in Colfire, TATIL shall acquire from each shareholder in Colfire who did not accept the Offer, the shareholding in Colfire not deposited under the Offer, which represents 2.5% of the total shareholding on the same terms of the Offer, by compulsory acquisition pursuant to the provisions of Section 202 of the Companies Act Chap. 81:01 of the Laws of Trinidad and Tobago.

By Order of the Board

Frances Bain-Cumberbatch

Corporate Secretary

ANSA McAL Limited

11th Floor, TATIL Building,

11 Maraval Road,

Port of Spain, Trinidad, W.I.

February 9, 2023