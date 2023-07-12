NOTICE PURSUANT TO SECTION 64(1)(b) OF THE SECURITIES ACT, CHAP. 83:02
and
RULE 603 of the TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE RULES
Acquisition of shares in Bahamian Brewery & Beverage Company Limited ("BBBCL").
We confirm that with effect from 7th July 2023, ANSA McAL Limited ("ANSA McAL") completed the acquisition of a minority interest in the issued and allotted ordinary share capital of BBBCL. The shareholders of BBBCL entered into a Shareholders' Agreement with ANSA McAL consenting to the acquisition, pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement executed on 14th November 2022.
ANSA McAL is now a proud shareholder of BBBCL, a Bahamian company which distributes, retails and brews beers, and produces non-alcoholic beverages.
By Order of the Board
Frances Bain-Cumberbatch
Corporate Secretary
ANSA McAL Limited
TATIL Building
11A Maraval Road
Port of Spain, Trinidad, W. I.
12th July 2023
