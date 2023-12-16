Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1,616.3 million compared to INR 1,050.1 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,682.9 million compared to INR 1,152.2 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 109.5 million compared to INR 71.6 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.7 compared to INR 0.45 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.61 compared to INR 0.45 a year ago.