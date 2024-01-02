DIRECTOR'S REPORT

We are pleased to present 30th Annual report of Ansari Sugar Mills Ltd ("The Company") along with the audited accounts and auditor's report for the year ended September 30, 2019.

The summarized results are set out below:

Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 2019 2018 Loss before taxation (597,101,466) (122,948,881) Taxation (97,310,956) ( 80,129,611) Loss after taxation (694,412,422) (203,078,492) Loss per share (12.37) (3.62)

Delay in issuance / submission of Audited Accounts for FY2019:

An enquiry against the Company's sponsors / directors and its shareholders along with other group companies had been initiated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Further, the matter was transferred to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and we understand the Financial Institutions had blocked all Company bank accounts on a notice of NAB under section 23 of National Accountability Ordinance 1999 (NAO) on allegation of illicit transactions. Howev- er, it is pertinent to mention here that the action of blocking of account was not endorsed by Court of competent jurisdiction.

As a consequence, Company's access to available funds / legitimate sales proceeds and banking facilities were denied on the unjustiﬁed and arbitrary instructions of NAB, without realizing the consequences. Resultantly, the Company was forced to default on its dues including payments of banks' instalments, salaries, growers' and vendors', etc.

It is pertinent to note that the JIT, constituted under orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan thoroughly investigated the entire Group Accounts maintained with all banks and that no charge has been established till yet. Despite all the ordeal no case have been ﬁlled against the Company.

Henceforth, after the amendment of NAB Ordinance, the bank accounts of the Company have been unfrozen and we are in coordination with all the stakeholders owing debt and other liabilities to move forward amicably.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides all the pressures of liquidity crises, risk and uncertain business environ- ment, the Company took the initiative to carry on its business activities in extreme difﬁcult situation with all possible efforts, making the necessary ﬁnancial arrangements on personal basis by the sponsoring directors to ensure the going concern of the Company and by the collective efforts of the entire team of Ansari Sugar Mills Limited, we are through of the precarious conditions successfully by the grace of Almighty (Alhamdulillah).

Performance Review

The crushing season 2018-19 started as per usual practice in the month of November. The provincial government announced price of cane at PKR 182 per 40 kg for the season 2018-19.