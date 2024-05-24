DIRECTOR'S REPORT

We are pleased to present the ﬁnancial statements of Ansari Sugar Mills Ltd. for the third quarter ended June 30, 2022 along with Directors' Report for the period ended.

June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS Pakistani Rupees (PKR) Sales 967,206,351 405,166,581 Gross proﬁt 262,098,667 130,870,720 Pre-tax (loss) (187,863,258) (221,659,399)

The crushing season 2021-22 started on December 21st 2021. The provincial government announced price of cane at Rs. 265 per 40 kg for the season 2021-22

Season started 21-12-2021 11-11-2020 Actual Days 84 104 Sugar Cane Crushed M.Tons 137,912 61,472 Sugar produced M.Tons 13,392.5 6,313 Sugar recovery % 9.880 9.296 Molasses produced M.Tons 6,984 3,130 Molasses recovery % 5.100 4.837

The mill commenced its crushing operations on 21st December, 2021.The gross proﬁt worked out to Rs 262.0 million as against a gross proﬁt of Rs. 130.9 million during the comparable period in corresponding period. Loss before tax worked out to Rs. 187.9 million, in comparison to last period loss of Rs. 221.7 million Company posted net loss after tax of Rs.

111.4 million compare to a net loss Rs. 101.02 million during the corresponding period last

year.

Delay in issuance / submission of Accounts:

During the previous years, an enquiry against the Company's sponsors / directors and its shareholders along with other group companies had been initiated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Further, the matter was transferred to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and we understand the Financial Institutions had blocked all Company bank accounts on a notice of NAB under section 23 of National Accountability Ordinance 1999 (NAO) on allegation of illicit transactions. However, it is pertinent to mention here that the action of blocking of account was not endorsed by Court of competent jurisdiction.

As a consequence, Company's access to available funds / legitimate sales proceeds and banking facilities were denied on the unjustiﬁed and arbitrary instructions of NAB, without realizing the consequences. Resultantly, the Company was forced to default on its dues including payments of banks' instalments, salaries, growers' and vendors', etc.

It is pertinent to note that the JIT, constituted under orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan thoroughly investigated the entire Group Accounts maintained with all banks and that no charge has been established till yet. Despite all the ordeal no case have been ﬁlled against the Company.

Henceforth, after the amendment of NAB Ordinance, the bank accounts of the Company have been unfrozen and we are in coordination with all the stakeholders owing debt and other liabilities to move forward amicably.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides all the pressures of liquidity crises, risk and uncertain business environment, the Company took the initiative to carry on its business activities in extreme difﬁcult situation with all possible efforts, making the necessary ﬁnancial arrangements on personal basis by the sponsoring directors to ensure the going concern of the Company and by the collective efforts of the entire team of Ansari Sugar Mills Limited, we are through of the precarious conditions successfully by the grace of Almighty (Alhamdulillah).

Future Outlook:

Diversifying Revenue Streams:

The Company is focused to attain better energy efﬁciency mix and planning Balancing, Modernization and Replacement (BMR) accordingly, which will improve the revenue streams through sale of by-products of the company i.e. bagasse and molasses.

Sugarcane Cultivation Prospects:

The Company recognizes that the growth and sustainability in the sugar industry is also dependent on access to a growing volume of sugar cane, particularly from within existing areas of supply. The key here lies in long-term engagement with farmers, demonstrating the use of superior cane varieties (higher yield and hence higher income), timely growing support (provision of seeds, fertilizers and farming inputs) so as to convince them to plant more cane to ensure increased productivity and quality.