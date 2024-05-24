Third
Quarter Accounts
June 30, 2022
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Khawaja Anver Majid
Chief Executive & Executive Director
Noor Muhammad
Non-Executive Director (Independent)
Waheed Ahmed
Non- Executive Director
Khawaja Aleem Majid
Non- Executive Director
Iqbal Buledi
Non- Executive Director
Dawoodi Morkas
Non- Executive Director
Aurangzeb Khan
Executive Director & Chairman
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Khawaja Aleem Majid
Chairman, Non-Executive Director
Noor Muhammad
Member, Non-Executive Director (Independent)
Dawoodi Morkas
Member, Non Executive Director
HUMAN RESOURCE &
RUMENERATION COMMITTEE
Khawaja Aleem Majid
Chairman, Non Executive Director
Noor Muhammad
Member, Non- Executive Director (Independent)
Waheed Ahmed
Member Non- Executive Director
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Khawaja Muhammad Salman Younis
COMPANY SECRETARY
Imran Hameed
BANKERS
National Bank of Pakistan
Sindh Bank Limited
Summit Bank Limited
UBL Bank Limited
MCB Bank Limited
Habib Bank Limited
Bank-Al-Habib Limited
AUDITORS
M/s. J.A.S.B & Associates Chartered Accountants
COST AUDITOR
Rao & Co Chartered Accountants
Cost and Management Accountants
LEGAL ADVISOR
Kashif Hanif Law Associates
REGISTRAR
C&K Management Associates (Pvt) Ltd
M13, Progressive Plaza, Civil Lines Quater,
near P.I.D.C. Beaumont Road, Karachi-75530,
Pakistan.
REGISTERED OFFICE
Deh Jagsiyani, Taluka Tando Ghulam Hayder,
District Tando Mohammad Khan, Hyderabad, Sindh.
CORPORATE OFFICE
CL-5/4, State Life Building No. 10,
Abdullah Haroon Road, Karachi
EMAIL ADDRESS
ansarisugarmills@omnigroup.com.pk
WEBSITE
www.ansarisugar.com.pk
FACTORY
Deh Jagsiyani,Taluka Tando Ghulam Hayder
District Tando Muhammad Khan,Sindh.
DIRECTOR'S REPORT
We are pleased to present the ﬁnancial statements of Ansari Sugar Mills Ltd. for the third quarter ended June 30, 2022 along with Directors' Report for the period ended.
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Pakistani Rupees (PKR)
Sales
967,206,351
405,166,581
Gross proﬁt
262,098,667
130,870,720
Pre-tax (loss)
(187,863,258)
(221,659,399)
The crushing season 2021-22 started on December 21st 2021. The provincial government announced price of cane at Rs. 265 per 40 kg for the season 2021-22
Season started
21-12-2021
11-11-2020
Actual
Days
84
104
Sugar Cane Crushed
M.Tons
137,912
61,472
Sugar produced
M.Tons
13,392.5
6,313
Sugar recovery
%
9.880
9.296
Molasses produced
M.Tons
6,984
3,130
Molasses recovery
%
5.100
4.837
The mill commenced its crushing operations on 21st December, 2021.The gross proﬁt worked out to Rs 262.0 million as against a gross proﬁt of Rs. 130.9 million during the comparable period in corresponding period. Loss before tax worked out to Rs. 187.9 million, in comparison to last period loss of Rs. 221.7 million Company posted net loss after tax of Rs.
111.4 million compare to a net loss Rs. 101.02 million during the corresponding period last
year.
Delay in issuance / submission of Accounts:
During the previous years, an enquiry against the Company's sponsors / directors and its shareholders along with other group companies had been initiated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Further, the matter was transferred to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and we understand the Financial Institutions had blocked all Company bank accounts on a notice of NAB under section 23 of National Accountability Ordinance 1999 (NAO) on allegation of illicit transactions. However, it is pertinent to mention here that the action of blocking of account was not endorsed by Court of competent jurisdiction.
As a consequence, Company's access to available funds / legitimate sales proceeds and banking facilities were denied on the unjustiﬁed and arbitrary instructions of NAB, without realizing the consequences. Resultantly, the Company was forced to default on its dues including payments of banks' instalments, salaries, growers' and vendors', etc.
It is pertinent to note that the JIT, constituted under orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan thoroughly investigated the entire Group Accounts maintained with all banks and that no charge has been established till yet. Despite all the ordeal no case have been ﬁlled against the Company.
Henceforth, after the amendment of NAB Ordinance, the bank accounts of the Company have been unfrozen and we are in coordination with all the stakeholders owing debt and other liabilities to move forward amicably.
It is pertinent to mention here that besides all the pressures of liquidity crises, risk and uncertain business environment, the Company took the initiative to carry on its business activities in extreme difﬁcult situation with all possible efforts, making the necessary ﬁnancial arrangements on personal basis by the sponsoring directors to ensure the going concern of the Company and by the collective efforts of the entire team of Ansari Sugar Mills Limited, we are through of the precarious conditions successfully by the grace of Almighty (Alhamdulillah).
Future Outlook:
Diversifying Revenue Streams:
The Company is focused to attain better energy efﬁciency mix and planning Balancing, Modernization and Replacement (BMR) accordingly, which will improve the revenue streams through sale of by-products of the company i.e. bagasse and molasses.
Sugarcane Cultivation Prospects:
The Company recognizes that the growth and sustainability in the sugar industry is also dependent on access to a growing volume of sugar cane, particularly from within existing areas of supply. The key here lies in long-term engagement with farmers, demonstrating the use of superior cane varieties (higher yield and hence higher income), timely growing support (provision of seeds, fertilizers and farming inputs) so as to convince them to plant more cane to ensure increased productivity and quality.
Moreover, where heavy rainfall and resultant ﬂash ﬂoods have an adverse effect on the agriculture, sugarcane due to its robust nature manages to stay aﬂoat. We expect that harvesting will remain optimum and mills will have enough sugarcane for crushing throughout the next season.
Government Policy:
Ansari Sugar Mills foresee bumper crushing of sugarcane as evidenced by increased production of sugarcane over last 2 to 3 years. As the Federal government regulates the export of sugar, we anticipate that the supply and demand balance will improve over the next year, and that domestic production will meet the country's sugar demands while creating an export surplus on sugar and ethanol. Thus, timely export permission from Federal government would be of critical importance as it would not only help industry to clear the surplus on improved price but would also stabilize the local market as well. The Government is also contemplating on allowing export as a permanent feature rather than allocating on quota basis which will allow us to fetch good prices on our stocks in international market.
Working Capital:
We are in advanced level of negotiations with our bankers to restructure our debts which will improve our position on retained stocks, refraining ourselves into forced sales and allowing us to fetch better price during off-season as currently due to lack of working capital lines, almost 100% of our stock is sold during the crushing season to meet the working capital.
In the background of preceding paras your management anticipate a turnaround of the sugar industry and accordingly have mobilized all the resources at its disposal to generate huge volumes during the ongoing and upcoming seasons over the next 5 years.
The season in terms of cane supply, recovery and plant capacity utilization is extremely favorable. Ansari Sugar Mills being a large plant will be able to capitalize and procure and crush maximum cane in the next season.
Acknowledgement
We express our sincerest appreciation to our employees for their dedication and hard work and to our clients, business partners and shareholders for the support and conﬁdence. The board also take this opportunity to express its gratitude to all the employees of Ansari Sugar Mill Limited for their untiring efforts.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Khawaja Anver Majid
Chief Executive Ofﬁcer
Karachi: May 20 ,2024
BALANCE SHEET
AS AT JUNE 30, 2022
ASSETS
Note
NON CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
6
Intangible assets
Long term investment
Long term loans
Long term deposits
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
Trade and other receviables
Prepayments, deposits and advances
Cash and bank balances
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share Capital
Authorised capital
Issued, subscribed and paid-up capital
Reserves
Un-Audited
June 30,
2022
4,218,672,537
170,387
-
-
1,236,600
4,220,079,524
3,272,363,435
28,113,000
1,246,267,736
318,413,508
4,865,157,679
9,085,237,203
900,000,000
561,365,550
Audited
September 30,
2021
4,262,646,593
226,429
-
-
1,236,600
4,264,109,622
2,794,699,295
61,979,631
1,504,016,134
360,598,616
4,721,293,675
8,985,403,297
900,000,000
561,365,550
Capital reserve
Share premium
Surplus on revaluation of fixed assets Equity reserves
Revenue reserves
Dividend equalization reserve Accumulated losses
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
317,293,570
1,748,499,650
336,000,000
2,401,793,220
27,000,000
(1,727,916,588)
(1,700,916,588)
1,262,242,182
317,293,570
1,768,642,109
336,000,000
2,421,935,679
27,000,000
(1,636,696,006)
(1,609,696,006)
1,373,605,221
Financial liabilities Deferred liabilities Provision for quality premium
CURRENT LIABILITIES
523,772,843
533,794,935
264,108,125
1,321,675,903
931,302,738
627,386,964
264,108,125
1,822,797,827
Trade and other payables
345,535,019
462,280,162
Financial liabilities
3,958,891,568
3,551,361,673
Accrued mark-up
2,154,749,214
1,750,287,567
Unclaimed dividend
2,196,784
2,196,784
Current tax liability
39,946,533
22,874,062
6,501,319,118
5,789,000,248
CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS
-
9,085,237,203
8,985,403,297
The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
Quarter ended
Nine months Period Ended
Note
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales - net
-
-
967,206,351
405,166,581
Cost of sales
-
-
(705,107,683)
(274,295,861)
Gross profit
-
-
262,098,667
130,870,720
Operating expenses
Selling and distribution expenses Administrative expenses
Finance cost
Loss before taxation
Taxation
Loss after taxation
-
-
(1,203,633)
(12,995,715)
(12,006,106)
(44,296,645)
(12,995,715)
(12,006,106)
(45,500,278)
(12,995,715)
(12,006,106)
216,598,389
(153,536,363)
(104,927,817)
(404,461,647)
(166,532,078)
(116,933,923)
(187,863,258)
29,084,474
40,786,447
76,500,217
(137,447,604)
(76,147,476)
(111,363,041)
(5,056,066)
(38,029,672)
(43,085,738)
87,784,982
(309,444,381)
(221,659,399)
120,631,180
(101,028,219)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
(2.45)
(1.36)
(1.98)
The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
(1.80)
CASH FLOW STATEMENT (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
Loss before taxation
Adjustments for :
Depreciation
Amortization
Finance cost
Provision for gratuity
Workers' welfare fund
Workers' profit participation fund
Gain on disposal of assets
Profit On DSC investment
Operating (loss) / profit before working capital changes
Changes in working capital : (Increase) / decrease in current assets:
Inventories
Trade and other receviables
Prepayments, deposits and advances
Increase in current liabilities:
Trade and other payables
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net cash generated from / (used in) operations
Taxes paid
Gratuity paid
Finance cost paid
Net cash used in operating activities
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Property, plant & equipment Capital work in progress Intangible Assets
Long term investments Long term loans Long term deposits
Proceeds from disposal of property plant and equipment
Net cash used in investing activities
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Un-Audited
June 30,
2022
(187,863,258)
43,974,056
56,042
404,442,308
-
-
-
-
-
448,472,405
260,609,147
(477,664,140)
33,866,631
257,748,398
-
(116,745,143)
(302,794,254)
(42,185,107)
-
-
-
(42,185,107)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Un-Audited
June 30,
2021
(221,659,399)
41,998,410
83,644
309,407,220
-
-
-
-
-
351,489,274
129,829,875
(60,842,837)
(183,081,591)
145,671,683
-
935,504
(97,317,241)
32,512,633
-
-
-
32,512,633
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
long term loans-net
-
-
share capital
-
-
Share premium
-
-
Subordinated Loan
-
-
Net cash flow from financing activities
-
-
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(42,185,107)
32,512,633
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
(1,275,881,898)
(1,308,150,993)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
(1,318,067,005)
(1,275,638,360)
The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
Quarter ended
Nine months Period Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Loss) after taxation
(137,447,604)
(76,147,476)
(111,363,041)
(101,028,219)
Incremental depreciation arising from revaluation
of property, plant and equipment
2,207,350
2,323,526
20,142,458
19,573,049
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(135,240,254)
(73,823,950)
(91,220,583)
(81,455,170)
The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
Capital Reserves
Revenue Reserve
Issued,
subscribed and
Share
Equity
Revalauation
Sub Total
General
Unappropriated profit /
Sub Total
Grand Total
paid-up capital
Premium
Reserve
Surplus on PPE
reserve
(Accumulated loss)
---------------------------------------------------------------
-----------------------
(Rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
As at Septemer 30, 2020
561,365,550
317,293,570
336,000,000
1,790,538,684
2,443,832,254
27,000,000
(1,403,548,337)
(1,376,548,337)
1,628,649,468
Loss for the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
(256,560,976)
(256,560,976)
(256,560,976)
Issue of Shares at premium
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Re-measurement of define benefit liability
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,516,731
1,516,731
1,516,731
Incremental depreciation on revalued fixed assets
- net of tax
-
-
-
(21,896,576)
(21,896,576)
-
21,896,576
21,896,576
-
Balance as at September 30, 2021
561,365,550
317,293,570
336,000,000
1,768,642,108
2,421,935,678
27,000,000
(1,636,696,006)
(1,609,696,006)
1,373,605,221
Loss for the period
Issue of Shares at premium
Re-measurement of define benefit liability
Incremental depreciation on revalued fixed assets - net of tax
Balance as at June 30, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
(111,363,041)
(111,363,041)
(111,363,041)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(20,142,458)
(20,142,458)
-
20,142,458
20,142,458
-
561,365,550
317,293,570
336,000,000
1,748,499,650
2,401,793,220
27,000,000
(1,727,916,588)
(1,700,916,588)
1,262,242,180
The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ansari Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 08:01:02 UTC.