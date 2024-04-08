'Social Order Could Collapse' in AI Era, Two Top Japan Companies Say

Telecommunications company NTT and leading newspaper Yomiuri will issue a manifesto calling for new laws to restrain generative AI.

Something's got to give: European regulators crack down on AI as U.S. tech companies plunge into the market

An ever-expanding assault on Big Tech by the European Union has U.S. companies scrambling to adhere to rules there while trying to not slow their dash to embrace generative artificial intelligence.

As Congress returns this week, TikTok steps up its fight against a possible ban

While the U.S. Senate is preparing to get back to work Monday on Capitol Hill, it's not expected to move fast on a House-passed bill that could lead to a nationwide ban for TikTok - and a new advertising blitz from the app aims to help give senators pause.

Shimao Shares Fall After China Bank Files Liquidation Petition

Shimao Group shares fell sharply after a Chinese state-run bank filed a liquidation petition against the heavily indebted developer, adding uncertainty to a proposed restructuring of offshore debt.

Kimberly-Clark to Sell PPE Business to Ansell for $640 Million

Kimberly-Clark will sell its personal protective equipment business to Ansell for $640 million in cash, agreeing to a deal that the Australian company's chief executive said had been under consideration for years.

Australian Supermarkets Could Face Fines Under New Code of Conduct

Australian supermarkets should be subject to hefty fines under a mandatory code of conduct that oversees how grocers deal with their suppliers, an interim government report has recommended.

Steelworkers Push Back Against $14 Billion Deal for U.S. Steel as Vote Looms

Nippon Steel is pitching new investment in aging plants to help win the union's support for the planned deal. Union leaders say they are unconvinced.

Elon Musk Vows to Defy Brazil Order to Block Some X Accounts Amid Hate-Speech Clampdown

The billionaire calls for the powerful Brazilian judge behind the effort to "resign or be impeached"

Big Tech Has a Big Cash Problem

Any acquisitions companies such as Apple, Amazon or Microsoft attempt will bring scrutiny and delays.

Luxury Brands Go Shopping for Upmarket Boutiques

Big luxury companies have spent more than $9 billion on real estate since the start of 2023.

