'Social Order Could Collapse' in AI Era, Two Top Japan Companies Say

Telecommunications company NTT and leading newspaper Yomiuri will issue a manifesto calling for new laws to restrain generative AI.

Kimberly-Clark to Sell PPE Business to Ansell for $640 Million

Kimberly-Clark will sell its personal protective equipment business to Ansell for $640 million in cash, agreeing to a deal that the Australian company's chief executive said had been under consideration for years.

Australian Supermarkets Could Face Fines Under New Code of Conduct

Australian supermarkets should be subject to hefty fines under a mandatory code of conduct that oversees how grocers deal with their suppliers, an interim government report has recommended.

Steelworkers Push Back Against $14 Billion Deal for U.S. Steel as Vote Looms

Nippon Steel is pitching new investment in aging plants to help win the union's support for the planned deal. Union leaders say they are unconvinced.

Elon Musk Vows to Defy Brazil Order to Block Some X Accounts Amid Hate-Speech Clampdown

The billionaire calls for the powerful Brazilian judge behind the effort to "resign or be impeached"

Big Tech Has a Big Cash Problem

Any acquisitions companies such as Apple, Amazon or Microsoft attempt will bring scrutiny and delays.

Luxury Brands Go Shopping for Upmarket Boutiques

Big luxury companies have spent more than $9 billion on real estate since the start of 2023.

Biotech Executive Who Bet on Rival's Stock Committed Insider Trading, Jury Says

The SEC won its "shadow trading'" case, extending the application of the law.

Paramount-Skydance Deal Would Give Shari Redstone's Firm Over $2 Billion in Cash

Nonvoting shareholders would receive stock in merged entertainment company under terms being discussed and weighed by a special board committee.

The Inside Tale of Tesla's Fall to Earth

Sales are dropping. It's cutting prices. And its latest big bets have yet to pan out. Can the world's most valuable carmaker get its mojo back?

