  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Anson Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASN   AU000000ASN8

ANSON RESOURCES LIMITED

(ASN)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/20 11:39:49 pm EDT
0.1425 AUD   +1.79%
04/20ANSON RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - ASN
PU
04/05Anson Resources Limited Announces an Updated Memorandum of Understanding with Tetra Technologies Inc in Respect of Anson's Paradox Lithium-Brine Project
CI
03/29ANSON RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - ASN
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anson Resources : Application for quotation of securities - ASN

04/20/2022 | 11:55pm EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

ANSON RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday April 21, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

ASN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

6,460,780

21/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

ANSON RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code ASN

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 21/4/2022

Registration number 46136636005

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ASNAC : OPTION EXPIRING 16-MAY-2022 EX 8.685C

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ASN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

21/4/2022

6,460,780

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 21/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 6,460,780

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.08685000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anson Resources Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 03:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,52 M -3,37 M -3,37 M
Net cash 2021 1,47 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 143 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart ANSON RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Anson Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANSON RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bruce Andrew Richardson Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Gregory Knox Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael van Uffelen Director
Chen Chik Ong Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANSON RESOURCES LIMITED7.41%109
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.21.35%73 670
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION16.33%56 188
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-9.80%37 131
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.52.05%14 131
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-22.68%13 887