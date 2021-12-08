Log in
Anson Resources : Benchmark Minerals Conference Presentation

12/08/2021 | 05:42pm EST
Targeting Clean Lithium for a Sustainable Future

Benchmark Conference

9/12/21

Disclaimer

The information contained in this confidential document ("Presentation") has been prepared by Anson Resources Limited (the "Company"). It has not been fully verified and is subject to material updating, revision and further amendment. The Information many not be distributed to others at any time without the prior written consent of the Company (including the presentation) any copies thereof, and will destroy all analysis, complications and other documents or writings whatsoever containing or reflecting any such material.

While the information contained herein has been prepared in good faith, neither the Company nor any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers give, have given or have authority to give, any representations or warranties (express or implied) as to, or in relation to, the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this Presentation, or any revision thereof, or of any other written or oral information made or to be made available to any interested party or its advisers (all such information being referred to as "Information") and liability therefore is expressly disclaimed. Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers take any responsibility for, or will accept any liability whether direct or indirect, express or implied, contractual, tortuous, statutory or otherwise, in respect of, the accuracy or completeness of the Information or for any of the opinions contained herein or for any errors, omissions or misstatements or for any loss, howsoever arising, from the use of this Presentation.

Neither the issue of this Presentation nor any part of its contents is to be taken as any form of commitment on the part of the Company to proceed with any transaction and the right is reserved to terminate any discussions or negotiations with any prospective investors. In no circumstances will the Company be responsible for any costs, losses or expenses incurred in connection with any appraisal or investigation of the Company. In furnishing this Presentation, the Company does not undertake or agree to any obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this Presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in, or omissions from, this Presentation which may become apparent.

This Presentation should not be considered as the giving of investment advice by the Company or any of its shareholders, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers. Each party to whom this Presentation is made available must make its own independent assessment of the Company after making such investigations and taking such advice as may be deemed necessary. In particular, any estimates or projections or opinions contained herein necessarily involve significant elements of subjective judgment, analysis and assumptions and each recipient should satisfy itself in relation to such matters.

This Presentation includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this discussion, other than statements of historical facts, that address future activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

EV Transition drives growing Lithium Supply deficit

Lithium production must quadruple to 2Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) between 2020 and 2030 to meet growing demand1.

Lithium Carbonate Price

Annual EV sales 15x that of 20202

35,000

Millions

60

50

15x

30,000

25,000

40

20,000

30

15,000

6x

Battery grade

20

10,000

Lithium

Carbonate price

5,000

US$31,400 per

10

tonne2

1x

0

0

12/18

06/19

12/19

06/20

12/20

06/21

12/21

2020

2025

2030

Source: S&P Capital IQ, Lithium Carbonate - EXW China Battery Price

Source: IEA (2021), Global EV Outlook 2021, IEA, Paris

Data compiled 30 Nov 2021

https://www.iea.org/reports/global-ev-outlook-2021

1- Fastmarkets

2- IEA data

What is Clean Lithium?

Direct Lithium Extraction

High Purity, Low Footprint

Production of High Purity >99.95% Li2CO3

Delivery of Longer Battery Life

Direct Lithium Extraction

No mining / reduced ground disturbance

Processed brine to be returned

Low Energy and Water Consumption

Lowering emissions

Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE)

Low-cost production of High Purity Lithium with lower emissions

Processed brine is reinjected to aquifer, water for plant sourced from brine and recycled

Greater Sustainability

>90% confirmed recovery of Li from brine compared to ~50% recovery for evaporation based processes2

Sustainable,

No Mining,

closed loop

No

process

Evaporation

Higher Efficient

Recovery, 9-hour

90% process

No mining and no evaporation ponds result in a smaller footprint, limited ground disturbance

Higher Efficiency

Lithium only selected by resin (absorption) - 6 hours, Desorption from resin - 3 hours

1 - ASX announcement 13 August 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anson Resources Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 22:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
