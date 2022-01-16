Anson Resources : to Commence Resource Expansion Program at Paradox

Saturated brines have been encountered in Pennsylvanian, Mississippian and Devonian rocks in almost every well that penetrated these units. The brines, which are similar to those found in the Pennsylvanian clastic zones, have been found in porous dolomites and limestones of Mississippian age in numerous wells in the project area.

From the standpoint of reservoirs for brine accumulation, the Mississippian rocks may hold as much promise as the Pennsylvanian clastic units. These limestone and dolomite units range from 100 to 250 metres thick and are noted for vuggy and inter-crystalline porosity.

The possibilities of concentrated brines in these formations are good, but Anson notes that only one brine sample has been assayed historically, especially where they have been faulted against Paradox salt beds, which is the case in the Moab Valley.

Four wells on the western side of the Project area have been cored through the Mississippian units. Drill stem tests (DST) were also carried out through some of these intervals which provides additional information such as flow rates and permeability.

Anson will be able to obtain the core from the university storage, as was carried out for Clastic Zone 31, and test for porosity and the resultant specific yields. This information along with the lithium grades will aim to convert some of the Exploration Target to both Indicated and Inferred Resources.

In the Clastic Zones 17, 19, 29 and 33 there are no previous historical assays recorded resulting in only an Area of Interest of 1km for the Indicated Resource being interpreted surrounding the previously re-entered wells (ASX Announcement of 11 May 2020). With the re-entry and sampling of the Long Canyon No 2 well, these horizons would be included in the resultant JORC Resource upgrade.

The re-entry program and the addition of extra claims, (ASX announcement of 18 October 2021), would result in a significant increase in the block model tonnages and grades for the horizons which have had no previously recorded assays in those locations.

The sampling of Long Canyon No2 would result in the conversion of part of the exploration target to both an Indicated Resource with an area of influence (AOI) of 1km, and Inferred Resource with an AOI of 1 to 3km as has been the case with all the previously assayed clastic zone horizons.

Updated 3D Model

Anson has also updated the 3D model for the project area which was carried out with ARANZ Leapfrog Geo modelling software, see Figure 3. The model can provide an estimate of the potentially drainable brine within the project area.

It is a static model and takes no account of pumping other than by the application of effective porosity. In the model it can be seen that the Leadville Limestone (grey) is a massive aquifer compared to that of Clastic Zone 31 (khaki). This figure also shows the drill traces of the historic wells used in the calculation of both the JORC Resource and the Exploration Target.

4