INVESTOR PRESENTATION H1 2023

September 2023

INTRODUCTION

FASTEST GROWING FASHION E-COMMERCE IN EUROPE

Passing the PLN 1 billion revenue mark with an average annual growth rate of 50% for nearly a decade

Online sales (PLN million)

CAGR 2014- LTM 1H 2023= 50%

1 200

1 000

800

600

400

200

ANSWEAR LAB

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

LTM H1 2023

3

SUMMARY H1 2023

Revenue (PLN million)

+48% y/y

556

376

H1 2022H1 2023

Net proﬁt (PLN million) +282% y/y

15

4

H1 2022H1 2023

% Logis@cs costs

-2 p.p. y/y

(vs. sales)

15

13

H1 2022

H1 2023

EBITDA (PLN million)

31

20

H1 2022

H1 2023

AOV (PLN)

336

294

H1 2022

H1 2023

#colourmodels

(thou.)

230

193

H1 2022

H1 2023

+55% y/y

+42 zł y/y

+19% y/y

4

KEY EVENTS OF H1 2023

MAINTAINING DYNAMIC GROWTH AND IMPROVED PROFITABILITY

  • One of the fastest-growinge-commerce pla4orms in Europe in the fashion industry
  • Online sales growth in H1 2023 of 51% y/y. (PLN 550.8 million)
  • Improved margins, EBITDA in H1 2023 reached PLN 31.3 million
  • Good performance of foreign markets

ACQUISITION OF PRM AND SNEAKERSTUDIO

  • AcquisiRon of Sneakerstudio and PRM brands - sales leaders in the sneaker & streetwear segment in Central & Eastern Europe
  • Expansion of the company's business into new segments and customer groups
  • IntegraRon and operaRonal success in the ﬁrst weeks of operaRon - including relocaRng inventory, launching new domains, starRng cross-selling acRviRes and acquiring new brands
  • ConRnuaRon of further integraRon process

WIDE-RANGING MEDIA CAMPAIGN IN ALL MARKETS

  • Campaign in wide-ranging media focused on building brand awareness
  • Very good results of the markeRng campaign, as for Poland, the reach built allowed to reach more than 1.5 million people from the target group

5

