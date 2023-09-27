INVESTOR PRESENTATION H1 2023
September 2023
INTRODUCTION
FASTEST GROWING FASHION E-COMMERCE IN EUROPE
Passing the PLN 1 billion revenue mark with an average annual growth rate of 50% for nearly a decade
Online sales (PLN million)
CAGR 2014- LTM 1H 2023= 50%
1 200
1 000
800
600
400
200
ANSWEAR LAB
0
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
LTM H1 2023
3
SUMMARY H1 2023
Revenue (PLN million)
+48% y/y
556
376
H1 2022H1 2023
Net proﬁt (PLN million) +282% y/y
15
4
H1 2022H1 2023
% Logis@cs costs
-2 p.p. y/y
(vs. sales)
15
13
H1 2022
H1 2023
EBITDA (PLN million)
31
20
H1 2022
H1 2023
AOV (PLN)
336
294
H1 2022
H1 2023
#colourmodels
(thou.)
230
193
H1 2022
H1 2023
+55% y/y
+42 zł y/y
+19% y/y
4
KEY EVENTS OF H1 2023
MAINTAINING DYNAMIC GROWTH AND IMPROVED PROFITABILITY
- One of the fastest-growinge-commerce pla4orms in Europe in the fashion industry
- Online sales growth in H1 2023 of 51% y/y. (PLN 550.8 million)
- Improved margins, EBITDA in H1 2023 reached PLN 31.3 million
- Good performance of foreign markets
ACQUISITION OF PRM AND SNEAKERSTUDIO
- AcquisiRon of Sneakerstudio and PRM brands - sales leaders in the sneaker & streetwear segment in Central & Eastern Europe
- Expansion of the company's business into new segments and customer groups
- IntegraRon and operaRonal success in the ﬁrst weeks of operaRon - including relocaRng inventory, launching new domains, starRng cross-selling acRviRes and acquiring new brands
- ConRnuaRon of further integraRon process
WIDE-RANGING MEDIA CAMPAIGN IN ALL MARKETS
- Campaign in wide-ranging media focused on building brand awareness
- Very good results of the markeRng campaign, as for Poland, the reach built allowed to reach more than 1.5 million people from the target group
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Answear.com SA published this content on 27 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2023 14:18:30 UTC.