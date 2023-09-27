Answear.Com SA is a Poland-based company, engaged primarily in the Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses industry. The Company is an owner and operator of the Internet multi-brand clothing shop - Answear.com. The Company offers a wide range of clothing products for men, women, and children. The products offered by the Company include women's dresses, women's sneakers, women's jackets, women's wallets, women's sports bras, women's sweatshirts, women's bags, women's sunglasses, men's jeans, men's jackets, men's shoes, men's T-shirts, men's shorts, men's shirts, and men's sweatshirts. The Company sells products of approximately 150 brands known worldwide and has 150 000 different kinds of products.

Sector Internet Services