    ANR   PLANSWR00019

ANSWEAR.COM S.A.

(ANR)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  07:51:38 2023-05-30 am EDT
37.30 PLN   +0.27%
Answear Com S A : - investor presentation Q1 2023
PU
Answear Com S A : .com with more than 4x year-on-year EBITDA growth in Q1 2023
PU
Answear Com S A : .com completes acquisition of Sneakerstudio and PRM
PU
Answear com S A : - investor presentation Q1 2023

05/30/2023 | 08:07am EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION Q1 2023

May 2023

TODAY'S PRESENTERS

ANSWEAR.com

MANAGEMENT BOARD

Krzysztof

Bajołek

CEO

Founder and co- owner

Jacek Dziaduś

CFO

  • Founder and CEO of a number of clothing companies including Artman (debuted on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in 2004, House and Mohito brands, now with more than 500 stationary stores throughout Poland) - sold in 2008 to Polish clothing giant LPP
  • Responsible for the company's development strategy
  • 27 years of professional experience
  • CFO of the Company, joined Answear in Q3 2020
  • Previously, he spent 10 years in international business at the Nowy Styl Group, where he served as director of controlling and accounting. He also gained experience and knowledge at KPMG Audit Polska
  • Responsible for the Company's finances and controlling
  • 19 years of professional experience

EXPERIENCE

EXPERIENCE

2

SUMMARY Q1 2023

Dynamic growth of one of the fashion e-commerce leaders in the CEE region

Revenue growth y/y

52%

Revenues in Q1 2023

amounted PLN 271,1

milion (in Q1 2022 :

PLN 178,2 milion)

Net Profit

PLN

vs. PLN 3,3 milion

3,4 m loss in Q1 2022

EBITDA

PLN

15,3m

AOV growth

PLN

335

Growth of more than 337% - in Q1 2022

v

EBITDA amounted to

PLN 3,5 milion

vs. PLN 291 in Q1 2022 - it is 15,1%. increase

Logistics cost rate

13,5%

vs. 15.6% in Q1 2022.

Logistics cost rate to

online sales

Growth in product

218 Constantly increasing the

offer of Answear's

Thou. products.

3

KEY EVENTS OF Q1 2023

CONTINUATION OF DYNAMIC GROWTH AND IMPROVING PROFITABILITY

  • One of Europe's fastest growing e-commerce platforms in the fashion industry
  • Revenue growth in Q1 2023 of 52% y-o-y. (PLN 271.1 million)
  • Improved margins, EBITDA in Q1 2023 amounted to PLN 15.3 million
  • Consistent increase in share of premium brands in the offer (59% in Q1 2023)
  • Good performance of foreign markets

CONCLUSION OF AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ZCP FASHION TRENDS GROUP

  • Acquisition of Sneakerstudio and PRM brands - sales leaders in the sneaker & streetwear segment in Central & Eastern Europe.
  • Strengthening Answear.com's position as one of the leading fashion ecommerce players operating in CEE markets and the Answear brand itself towards premium fashion & lifestyle
  • Expansion of the company's business into new segments and customer groups

WIDE-RANGING MEDIA CAMPAIGN IN ALL MARKETS

  • Increased marketing budget to PLN 40.5 million vs. PLN 28.5 million last year
  • TV campaign in the form of sponsorship billboards

4

CONSTANTLY EXPANDED PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

Constantly developed and optimized product offer, adjusted to CEE markets and Answear.com positioning in terms of brands, products and assortment groups selection

Increasing the range of offerings

#products on offer (in thousands)

18%

218

202

185

145

87

2020

2021

2022

1Q23

1Q23

  • 18% year-on-year increase number of products in 1Q23
  • Huge range of 218.000 unique products available in stock for immediate ordering

Focus on Premium segment

Premium Brands

Mid-price range

Budget brands

26%

22%

16%

21%

13%

27%

28%

26%

25%

% price

27%

categories

share

47%

52%

57%

54%

59%

2020

2021

2022

1Q22

1Q23

  • 5 p.p. growth in premium brand category in 1Q 2023
  • Targeting offering more expensive premium products and gradually replacing cheaper brands with Answear LAB

5

Disclaimer

Answear.com SA published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 12:06:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
