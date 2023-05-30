Answear com S A : - investor presentation Q1 2023

Founder and CEO of a number of clothing companies including Artman (debuted on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in 2004, House and Mohito brands, now with more than 500 stationary stores throughout Poland) - sold in 2008 to Polish clothing giant LPP
Responsible for the company's development strategy
27 years of professional experience
CFO of the Company, joined Answear in Q3 2020
Previously, he spent 10 years in international business at the Nowy Styl Group, where he served as director of controlling and accounting. He also gained experience and knowledge at KPMG Audit Polska
Responsible for the Company's finances and controlling
19 years of professional experience
2
SUMMARY Q1 2023
Dynamic growth of one of the fashion e-commerce leaders in the CEE region
Revenue growth y/y
52%
Revenues in Q1 2023
amounted PLN 271,1
milion (in Q1 2022 :
PLN 178,2 milion)
Net Profit
PLN
vs. PLN 3,3 milion
3,4m loss in Q1 2022
EBITDA
PLN
15,3m
AOV growth
PLN
335
Growth of more than 337% - in Q1 2022
v
EBITDA amounted to
PLN 3,5 milion
vs. PLN 291 in Q1 2022 - it is 15,1%. increase
Logistics cost rate
13,5%
vs. 15.6% in Q1 2022.
Logistics cost rate to
online sales
Growth in product
218 Constantly increasing the
offer of Answear's
Thou. products.
3
KEY EVENTS OF Q1 2023
CONTINUATION OF DYNAMIC GROWTH AND IMPROVING PROFITABILITY
One of Europe's fastest growing e-commerce platforms in the fashion industry
Revenue growth in Q1 2023 of 52% y-o-y. (PLN 271.1 million)
Improved margins, EBITDA in Q1 2023 amounted to PLN 15.3 million
Consistent increase in share of premium brands in the offer (59% in Q1 2023)
Good performance of foreign markets
CONCLUSION OF AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ZCP FASHION TRENDS GROUP
Acquisition of Sneakerstudio and PRM brands - sales leaders in the sneaker & streetwear segment in Central & Eastern Europe.
Strengthening Answear.com's position as one of the leading fashion ecommerce players operating in CEE markets and the Answear brand itself towards premium fashion & lifestyle
Expansion of the company's business into new segments and customer groups
WIDE-RANGING MEDIA CAMPAIGN IN ALL MARKETS
Increased marketing budget to PLN 40.5 million vs. PLN 28.5 million last year
TV campaign in the form of sponsorship billboards
4
CONSTANTLY EXPANDED PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
Constantly developed and optimized product offer, adjusted to CEE markets and Answear.com positioning in terms of brands, products and assortment groups selection
Increasing the range of offerings
#products on offer (in thousands)
18%
218
202
185
145
87
2020
2021
2022
1Q23
1Q23
18% year-on-year increase number of products in 1Q23
Huge range of 218.000 unique products available in stock for immediate ordering
Focus on Premium segment
Premium Brands
Mid-price range
Budget brands
26%
22%
16%
21%
13%
27%
28%
26%
25%
% price
27%
categories
share
47%
52%
57%
54%
59%
2020
2021
2022
1Q22
1Q23
5 p.p. growth in premium brand category in 1Q 2023
Targeting offering more expensive premium products and gradually replacing cheaper brands with Answear LAB