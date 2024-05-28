INVESTOR PRESENTATION Q1 2024

May 2024

01

Introduction

KEY EVENTS IN Q1 2024

We maintain positive sales growth, outpacing our competitors, consistently

  1. expanding our operations, and undertaking new investments despite a more challenging macroeconomic and financial environment.
  2. We are consistently implementing our strategy to transition into the premium segment, to differentiate ourselves from competitors, and to establish a market leadership position within our segment.
  3. The opening of the Answear and PRM concept stores at the prestigious Norblin Factory location in Warsaw represents the achievement of our sales, marketing, and branding objectives while acquiring exclusive brands.
  4. We have launched new branding campaigns for the PRM and Answear brands. For PRM, this is the first campaign following the merger of the acquired brands Sneakerstudio and PRM, aimed at familiarizing customers with the brand's vision and the store's offerings. Meanwhile, Answear's campaign highlights its offerings from the premium segment.
  5. We have received awards and recognitions in various competitions, including a nomination in the Online Retailer of the Year category at the 16th edition of the prestigious CEE Retail Awards 2024, and an accolade at the Mobile Trend Awards 2023.

3

WE ARE SCALING UP OUR OPERATIONS DESPITE CHALLENGING

MARKET CONDITIONS AND NEW INVESTMENTS

Revenues (million PLN)

+6% y/y

EBITDA (million PLN)

-46% y/y

Q1 2024 results under pressure due

271

289

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

15,3

8,3

Answear LFL

3,3

Answear + PRM

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

to:

Investments in the development of

the new PRM brand and the PRM

and Answear concept stores

Gross margin

+4% y/y

(million PLN)

108

112

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

AOV ( PLN)

+31 zł y/y

335

366

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

Decreased consumer demand

across Europe

Weak market performance in

Ukraine

Appreciation of the PLN

  • of logistics
    costs (vs. sales)

14

14

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

4

Share of premium

brands in the offer (%)

+6 p.p. y/y

59

65

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

A high baseline in Q1 2023

02

ANSWEAR.COM

PRODUCT OFFERING DEVELOPMENT

~ 255k

767

SKU's

brands

~ 18k

218

SKU's

brands

~ 11k

1

SKU's

brand

OFFERING STRUCTURE

65%

Premium brands

Clothing

45%

Footwear

32%

26%

Mid-range products

Accessories

23%

9%

"Entry" brands

FOCUS ON PREMIUM BRANDS....

Share % of price categories offered

Premium brands

Mid-price range

Entry price

9%

16%

11%

13%

26%

28%

26%

27%

57%

63%

59%

65%

2022

2023

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

Selected brands acquired in Q1 2024:

7

  • We consistently develop the premium segment, which has a positive impact on average order value and margins achieved
  • We select only the best, most popular and best- selling brands
  • We develop Answear LAB in the budget segment, targeting higher margins, comparable to industry standards for private labels

...WHICH DIRECTLY IMPACTS THE IMPROVEMENT OF THE AOV

Average order value (PLN)

366

354

315

280

237

221

213 214 214

205

197

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

8

EFFICIENT OPERATING MODEL

Full control of key processes

LOGISTICS

STUDIO FOTO-VIDEO

E-COMMERCE PLATFORM

CONCEPT STORE

AND APP

  • Central warehouse in Kokotow (next to Krakow)
  • 39,000 sqm (with gradual release of subleased space - 3,000 sqm as of today)
  • 500 million GMV potential revenue, 4-storey mezzanine to increase space by another 20,000 sqm
  • Answear.com has local logistics centers and uses local couriers to offer the fastest and cheapest delivery in the region.
  • Own photo/video facilities with an area of 2,100 m2 comprising 12 photo/video studios, 1 "Rainbow" image studio and 12 packshot stations
  • Answear.com individually does photo shoots of new products. In addition, the vast majority of them have video, which sets the company apart from its competitors and improves shopping conversions.
  • Improved platform and mobile app offered in all markets where Answear.com operates
  • The platform uses the latest technology and modern technical infrastructure
  • It is characterized by high UX, speed of operation and an improved shopping process.
  • Two modern concept stores, Answear (2000 sqm) and PRM (600 sqm), are situated in a prestigious location-the Norblin Factory in Warsaw.
  • They combine commercial functions with cultural offerings to provide customers with the best shopping experience.
  • This is a significant aspect in terms of branding and marketing when acquiring additional exclusive brands.

9

CONSTANTLY INCREASE WEBSITE TRAFFIC

Number of visits (million)Number (million) and % share in mobile channel in total visits

76

+23% y/y

62

65

+27% y/y

51

85,4%

81,8%

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

  • Steady increase in the number of visits
  • Consistent improvement in mobile channel metrics, thanks to the use of the mobile app across all markets
  • The mobile app is the best-converting source for acquiring customer orders

10

