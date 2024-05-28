INVESTOR PRESENTATION Q1 2024
May 2024
01
Introduction
KEY EVENTS IN Q1 2024
We maintain positive sales growth, outpacing our competitors, consistently
- expanding our operations, and undertaking new investments despite a more challenging macroeconomic and financial environment.
- We are consistently implementing our strategy to transition into the premium segment, to differentiate ourselves from competitors, and to establish a market leadership position within our segment.
- The opening of the Answear and PRM concept stores at the prestigious Norblin Factory location in Warsaw represents the achievement of our sales, marketing, and branding objectives while acquiring exclusive brands.
- We have launched new branding campaigns for the PRM and Answear brands. For PRM, this is the first campaign following the merger of the acquired brands Sneakerstudio and PRM, aimed at familiarizing customers with the brand's vision and the store's offerings. Meanwhile, Answear's campaign highlights its offerings from the premium segment.
- We have received awards and recognitions in various competitions, including a nomination in the Online Retailer of the Year category at the 16th edition of the prestigious CEE Retail Awards 2024, and an accolade at the Mobile Trend Awards 2023.
3
WE ARE SCALING UP OUR OPERATIONS DESPITE CHALLENGING
MARKET CONDITIONS AND NEW INVESTMENTS
Revenues (million PLN)
+6% y/y
EBITDA (million PLN)
-46% y/y
Q1 2024 results under pressure due
271
289
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
15,3
8,3
Answear LFL
3,3
Answear + PRM
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
to:
▪ Investments in the development of
the new PRM brand and the PRM
and Answear concept stores
Gross margin
+4% y/y
(million PLN)
108
112
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
AOV ( PLN)
+31 zł y/y
335
366
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
▪
Decreased consumer demand
across Europe
▪ Weak market performance in
Ukraine
▪
Appreciation of the PLN
- of logistics
costs (vs. sales)
14
14
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
4
Share of premium
brands in the offer (%)
+6 p.p. y/y
59
65
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
▪ A high baseline in Q1 2023
02
ANSWEAR.COM
PRODUCT OFFERING DEVELOPMENT
~ 255k
767
SKU's
brands
~ 18k
218
SKU's
brands
~ 11k
1
SKU's
brand
OFFERING STRUCTURE
65%
Premium brands
Clothing
45%
Footwear
32%
26%
Mid-range products
Accessories
23%
9%
"Entry" brands
FOCUS ON PREMIUM BRANDS....
Share % of price categories offered
Premium brands
Mid-price range
Entry price
9%
16%
11%
13%
26%
28%
26%
27%
57%
63%
59%
65%
2022
2023
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
Selected brands acquired in Q1 2024:
7
- We consistently develop the premium segment, which has a positive impact on average order value and margins achieved
- We select only the best, most popular and best- selling brands
- We develop Answear LAB in the budget segment, targeting higher margins, comparable to industry standards for private labels
...WHICH DIRECTLY IMPACTS THE IMPROVEMENT OF THE AOV
Average order value (PLN)
366
354
315
280
237
221
213 214 214
205
197
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
8
EFFICIENT OPERATING MODEL
Full control of key processes
LOGISTICS
STUDIO FOTO-VIDEO
E-COMMERCE PLATFORM
CONCEPT STORE
AND APP
- Central warehouse in Kokotow (next to Krakow)
- 39,000 sqm (with gradual release of subleased space - 3,000 sqm as of today)
- 500 million GMV potential revenue, 4-storey mezzanine to increase space by another 20,000 sqm
- Answear.com has local logistics centers and uses local couriers to offer the fastest and cheapest delivery in the region.
- Own photo/video facilities with an area of 2,100 m2 comprising 12 photo/video studios, 1 "Rainbow" image studio and 12 packshot stations
- Answear.com individually does photo shoots of new products. In addition, the vast majority of them have video, which sets the company apart from its competitors and improves shopping conversions.
- Improved platform and mobile app offered in all markets where Answear.com operates
- The platform uses the latest technology and modern technical infrastructure
- It is characterized by high UX, speed of operation and an improved shopping process.
- Two modern concept stores, Answear (2000 sqm) and PRM (600 sqm), are situated in a prestigious location-the Norblin Factory in Warsaw.
- They combine commercial functions with cultural offerings to provide customers with the best shopping experience.
- This is a significant aspect in terms of branding and marketing when acquiring additional exclusive brands.
9
CONSTANTLY INCREASE WEBSITE TRAFFIC
Number of visits (million)Number (million) and % share in mobile channel in total visits
76
+23% y/y
62
65
+27% y/y
51
85,4%
81,8%
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
- Steady increase in the number of visits
- Consistent improvement in mobile channel metrics, thanks to the use of the mobile app across all markets
- The mobile app is the best-converting source for acquiring customer orders
10
