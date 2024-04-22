ANSYS, Inc.
Virtual Stockholder Meeting - Technical and Logistical Support
United States- 844-986-0822
International- 303-562-9302
- The numbers are toll-free and free of charge to all persons attempting to access the ANSYS, Inc. 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The numbers are not active until the day of the Virtual Stockholder Meeting.
- The numbers will also be visible to stockholders once the login period begins on the Virtual Stockholder Meeting page atwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/anss2024.
- Stockholders will be able to receive assistance on a wide range of questions and issues including:
- Finding their control number
- Accessing the virtual meeting platform
- Audio issues
- Browser compatibility
- How to ask questions
