ANSYS, Inc. specializes in engineering simulation software dedicated mainly to universities and industries including automotive, aerospace, electronics, biomedical, chemistry, defense and semiconductors. Net sales break down by source of revenue as follows: - sales of maintenance services (48.6%); - license sales (48%); - sales of services (3.4%): primarily training and consulting services; Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.6%), Germany (8.8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (17.9%), Japan (8.9%), China and Hong Kong (4.9%), South Korea (4.7%) and others (8.2%).

Sector Software