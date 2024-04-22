ANSYS, INC.

2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

FRIDAY JUNE 7, 2024

11:00 A.M. EASTERN TIME

CONDUCT OF MEETING GUIDELINES

Welcome to the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of ANSYS, Inc. Your 16-digit control number is required to attend, vote and ask questions during the meeting. Only stockholders of record as of April 9, 2024 or their proxy holders may submit questions and vote at the meeting. We appreciate your interest and attendance today and hope to conduct an informative and constructive meeting. Your cooperation in observing the following guidelines will help achieve this goal. The violation of any of these rules will be considered cause for expulsion from the virtual meeting. Thank you.